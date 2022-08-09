ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

It's tomato season! Try these 5 tomato recipe ideas to amp up your summer cooking

By Dana McMahan
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXV9Z_0hA7MtN100

It’s August, which means we’re all eating tomatoes every single day, right?

I just returned from a recent trip to Paris and luckily, I landed back in Kentucky just as tomatoes were hitting their stride. A tomato and peach salad at Gralehaus, 1001 Baxter Ave., my first day home was the best welcome I could imagine, every tangy, sweet tomato bite was sunshine, distilled.

Planning a picnic in the park with friends the first weekend home continued the thread of finding ways to weave what I love about travel into life in Louisville, and I knew one thing: tomatoes were necessary. But what to make?

Here's the great thing about tomatoes: you can’t go wrong when they're ripe, fresh and local. We ended up making Panzanella, the Italian bread salad that is so much greater than the sum of its parts. This is not hyperbole: last weekend when I started tearing up Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe Pugliese bread for the salad and snatching bites of tomato as my husband and I built the dish, "I couldn't live here if it weren't for this bread," I said. Tossing it with Kentucky heirloom tomatoes and loads of fresh basil (almost) makes the miserable summer temperatures here worth it.

We were in good company because then I saw on social media that chef Andrew McCabe of bar Vetti, 727 E. Market St. in NuLu was also in a Panzanella state of mind.

There are probably as many variations on this dish as there are types of tomatoes. For McCabe, it's about as straightforward as it gets. And it's all about giving the best ingredients room to shine. They don't even consider serving Panzanella until tomatoes have hit perfection, he said. He suggests you skip the grocery store and head to your favorite farmer's market, Paul’s Fruit Market, or your own garden if you're lucky to select your bounty.

Here’s the framework: tear up some Blue Dog sourdough levain (or you can use the Pugliese as I did or their baguettes). Tearing instead of cutting the croutons helps make them lighter and airier, McCabe said. Remove the crust (and save to make breadcrumbs!). I’d never thought of that, but because you’re going to lightly toast the bread, the crust can get just a bit too crunchy, he explained. Toss the bread in some olive oil and salt and run it through a 300 degree oven until the croutons are lightly crunchy.

Meanwhile roughly chop your favorite tomatoes, and salt them. Tomatoes can take more salt than most of us might think, McCabe said. It’s all about extracting those juices. Tear up lots of fresh basil. For some acidity, I’ve always done a dressing with shallots, a tiny bit of mustard, garlic, and olive oil, but McCabe keeps it even more clean and simple with just some pickled red onions. (He makes them with a three-two-one ratio of vinegar, water, and sugar and lets them pickle for a day.)

Toss all of that goodness in a big bowl and drizzle with the best olive oil you can get your hands on. McCabe loves Corto (which you can buy retail at bar Vetti!), and if you like, some equally good balsamic. Serve it with a ball of creamy, lush burrata cheese and that is all anybody needs to find happiness.

Panzanella is best (and should only be) eaten the day it's made, but if you somehow have leftovers? Whisk a few really good eggs into milk and pour it over the Panzanella for a strata, and bake it until it is puffy and golden. Serve it with an arugula salad and you’ve got the perfect brunch or easy dinner.

But there are so many tomatoes! So what else can you make?

Caprese Salad is a classic for a reason. Slice your tomatoes and pile with fresh mozzarella, shower it with basil, and hit it with sea salt and good olive oil. I’m firmly in the no-balsamic camp, but McCabe and plenty of others like to finish it with a drizzle.

Tomato pairs beautifully with other summer fruits, so mixing them with watermelon, fresh herbs like mint and/or basil, and a piece of salty cheese like goat or maybe feta is also wonderful, McCabe said. If you’ve got little cherry or grape tomatoes, besides eating them like candy, sizzle some sliced garlic and a handful of the tomatoes in olive oil, boil spaghetti, and toss it all together with basil for a quick and satisfying Pomodoro, he said.

And even if you're not a baker, a tomato pie is food for the soul that's hard to go wrong. The version my mom recently made was built on an almond flour crust (but you can choose your own adventure for the base) with tomatoes mixed in with sliced onions, mayo and sour cream (enough to bind the tomatoes), a couple of cups of cheddar and assorted other cheeses, and some Italian seasoning, baked until irresistible.

"How do you make it?" someone asked her. Read a bunch of recipes and then go in the kitchen and do it your own way, she replied. I ate it three meals running, so seems like a winning formula to me!

As a fun little challenge when I hadn’t been to the grocery and was having a solo dinner after talking with McCabe, I decided to use the last handful of colorful cherry tomatoes I had from last weekend’s visit to a farmer's market. I halved them and tossed them in a skillet with sliced garlic and olive oil, then once they were bursting and melty, threw in the arugula hanging out in my fridge, and finished with a lemon vinaigrette I’d made for a salad earlier in the week. A couple of random mozzarella balls left in their container and one soft-boiled egg, it felt for all the world like a proper dinner, sans recipe or any forethought whatsoever.

So what will you make next this tomato season?

Tell Dana! Send your restaurant “Dish” to Dana McMahan at thecjdish@gmail.com and follow @bourbonbarbarella on Instagram.

