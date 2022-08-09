News Briefs: Grandview Cemetery Tour on Aug. 21

CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe Restoration Foundation is sponsoring a tour of Grandview Cemetery on Aug. 21. This "Old Souls Tour" is in conjunction with the Memorial Events for Joseph Hoffman.

The tour will include 10 stops at the graves of veterans from wars between the Civil War and the Vietnam War. At each of these stops will be a member of the Chillicothe Civic Theater portraying the soldier. Kevin Coleman will be on site to share the history of the cemetery and how it was founded.

The tour is from 1 p.m. to 5p.m. and will cost $10 per person. Booklets about the soldiers lives will be available the day of the tour for $5.

Zane Trace Band Booster Car Show on Aug. 27

CHILLICOTHE— The Zane Trace Band Booster will be hosting their 11th annual car show from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, at the Zane Trace High School. This is the show's first time back after a two year break due to COVID.

The fundraiser is one of the biggest money makers for the self-funded Zane Trace band program. It will feature a performance by the Zane Trace Marching Band, car awards, vendors, a silent auction, kid activities and for the first time ever a poker run.

Vehicle judging taking place between 2 p.m. and 4p.m. with check in taking place the two hours beforehand. Kickstands up for the poker run will be at 11 a.m. with registration beginning two hours before start.

Preregistration for the car show and the poker run can be made by emailing zanetraceband@gmail.com. Day of registration will also be available.

Healthy Happening pop-up learning event scheduled

BAINBRIDGE— The first of the Healthy Happenings: Farmer's Market Pop-Up Events has been scheduled. The event will take place at the Paxton Library in Bainbridge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11. The family-friendly will help community members learn about new online ordering options and the Bainbridge extension of the Chillicothe Farmers Market. Activities will include an opportunity to place orders, healthy eating activities and a chance to plant your own vegetable to take home.

Later pop-up events will be held every Thursday till September 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paxton Library in Bainbridge.

Ross County Health District’s Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Program has partnered with the Chillicothe Farmers Market in expanding its online ordering system to reach the Bainbridge community. RCHD provides funding and technical assistance to support this program.

Online ordering will be open weekly from 1 p.m. on Saturdays to 8 a.m. the following Friday for Saturday pickup. Customers can pick up online orders in Bainbridge every Saturday at 1 p.m. from June to September at the Bainbridge Community Center located on 113 ½ Dewey Street.

The Ross County Health District is still recruiting additional community partners to participate in the pop-up events. Any agencies focused on healthy living pursuits that would like to participate can reach out to RCHD by emailing information@rosscountyhealth.org or Ciara Fox at cmartin@rosscountyhealth.org