Collier County, FL

BACK TO SCHOOL: Here's everything Collier County parents, students need to know by Aug. 10

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
Missed any of our back to school coverage? No worries!

Here's everything parents and students need to know about going back to school Aug. 10 in Collier County for the 2022-23 school year:

Collier County Schools bus routes

The district has 264 bus drivers to cover all 256 routes needed.

Trying to find your bus route? What about keeping track of your child's bus? Or even how to become a bus driver for the district?

Find out more here:Here's what parents, students need to know about Collier bus routes

Which schools in Collier have new principals?

Twelve schools in the district have new principals this year.

Here's who they are:12 schools have new principals in Collier County School District

Fast facts on Collier's teachers, schools and students

Ever wanted to know how many teachers, students or schools are in the Collier County School District?

Here are some fast facts about the district gathered from its website: Fast facts about Collier County teachers, schools and students

What the Collier County School District wants parents to know

Here are six things the district wants parents to know before sending their child back to school on Aug 10.

Q&A with Superintendent Kamela Patton

The Naples Daily News sat down with Patton and asked her 11 questions on hot-button education issues.

Here's what she had to say:Q&A with Collier County School District Superintendent Kamela Patton

COVID-19

Has your child come home with the tell-tale signs of COVID-19?

Here's what you need to do:Test positive for COVID? Here's what Collier students, parents need to do

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

