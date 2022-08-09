An Onslow County high school has implemented new security protocols, here is what we know

The classroom is going to look a bit different for Jacksonville High School students this year as the school announced new security protocols on Aug. 1.

Protocols that were said to be made because of major concerns surrounding safety at JHS include what type of backpacks the students can use; when they can use them and cellphone use during instruction hours.

Students will not be allowed to carry cloth or mesh backpacks in the hallways or in classrooms once the school day starts. Backpacks and other personal items must be stored in their assigned lockers. Lockers with school-issued locks will be issued at no cost to the students, according to a letter sent to parents from JHS.

If a student feels it is necessary to carry a backpack throughout the school day, they may do so only if the backpack is clear.

Students are encouraged, according to the letter, to bring only essential items to school, and will only be allowed to carry a small clutch/purse, no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Additionally, students will not be allowed to use cell phones or other personal electronic devices during the instructional day including class changes, bathroom breaks, lunch and refresh periods. The previous policy stated students could only use electronic devices during their refresh period and during required tutoring sessions, according to the JHS website.

Parents who need to correspond with their children during the school day are asked to email their child using their school email address or call the front office for assistance.

Violations of the new policy include cell phones being taken away by the teacher or administrative staff, in-school suspension, and in more serious cases, out-of-school suspension, according to the school's website.

The letter informing parents of the changes was sent last week informing parents the changes will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. Principal Maria Laskowski-Johnson said her first responsibility as principal of JHS is to provide students and staff with a safe and orderly learning environment.

JHS's School Leadership Team (SLT) created the new protocols.

The team, according to Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson, consists of staff, students, parents, and others, in order to address concerns that are unique to each campus layout, grade span and student population. Each school has a school leadership team.

"At Jacksonville High School, a review of data from the most recent school year indicated four major areas of concern," Anderson said. "The presence of vaping devices on campus, issues where students were bringing food on campus containing illegal substances, cell phone usage inhibiting student productivity, and a suspected situation involving weapons on campus."

Anderson said the SLT came up with what they felt was a proactive method to address these concerns. He said the decision is unique to JHS's campus situation and is not a district-wide implementation.

"The bell schedule has been adjusted to permit students ample time to access their notebooks and books throughout the day," Laskowski-Johnson adds in the letter. "If you feel it is necessary for your child to carry a backpack throughout the school day, they may do so, if and only if, it is a clear backpack."

After the letter was sent out, one parent expressed concern and confusion about the new protocols.

"My biggest concern is, literally none of the students on campus have any experience with utilizing a locker between classes," said parent Holly Connor. "Most students have been taught that they have to carry literally everything with them all day long. I hope with this change, comes some consideration that new habits and expectations will take time to change over to."

Connor said in the past, students would receive an in-school suspension for being late to class, and she hopes the administration takes into consideration where students' lockers are, due to the vast size of the campus.

"I know my senior is disappointed," Connor said. "They literally had lockers for like two months in sixth grade and had them taken away because of safety and numbers. I think it's interesting that JHS has moved towards this as well, yet as a parent, I have not been made aware that there were issues at the schools that this drastic of a measure needed to be taken."

In 2014, The Daily News reported a similar instance at Swansboro Middle School where the leadership team decided to remove lockers due to safety concerns, opposite of Jacksonville High's recent decision.

Some parents have asked about lunch boxes, and Anderson said lunch boxes will be allowed. Students will have the choice to carry them or place their lunch box in their locker until lunch.

Despite Connor's concerns about the changes, Julie Richards, a grandparent of two current JHS students is pleased and appreciates the new safety protocols.

"Big shout out to Jacksonville High for doing all they can to keep the children safe," Richards said. "People will complain because that is what they do instead of telling their children to follow the rules, but if something were to happen, these same parents would be yelling that y’all did nothing."

The letter points parents to the student handbook for all other information related to providing a positive academic and safe school. These include things like dress code, tardy policy, and cellphone/vape use violation consequences.

The handbook was emailed to all JHS students by August 3.

"JHS administration and staff will follow established behavior procedures and apply consequences for failure to follow the new backpack and cell phone rules," Anderson said. "To ease the burden on parents, JHS students will not be charged for a locker at the school. Staff will ensure all students are comfortable working the lockers, and accommodations will be made, as necessary."

