Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach dining: Buccan Sandwich Shop, Bice, add plant-based menu offerings

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
The Sandwich Shop at Buccan in Palm Beach has long featured various meaty sandwiches — the steak “bomb” baguette, anyone? — but now come plant-based options as well.

The takeout/delivery shop is a sister to adjacent Buccan, the dinner-only restaurant by chef Clay Conley and his Ember Group partners.

The new lunchtime vegan additions include a falafel pita ($15) with hummus, lettuce, tomato and vegan cucumber raita on a house-made pita; and a sweet potato-and-avocado sandwich ($13) with grilled sweet potato, black bean-and-corn salsa, cashew cheese, pickled red onion, baby kale and vegan crème fraiche served on toasted multigrain bread.

Also offered: a vegan “Summer Salad” ($13) with strawberries, melon, shaved fennel, cucumber, bulgur wheat, toasted hazelnuts and baby kale.

Conley has been following a plant-based diet since last summer. At Buccan, he introduced a plant-based menu section last September.

For more information, call The Sandwich Shop at 561-33-6295 or visit www.buccanpalmbeach.com

New vegetarian dish at Bice

Over at Bice, a new vegetarian dinner special riffs on an otherwise meat-highlighting Italian classic: Carbonara Vegetariana ($27) features peas and slivered zucchini and carrots in place of the pancetta or bacon traditionally used in making pasta carbonara.

The spaghetti dish also employs egg yolk and Pecorino cheese, as does the classic carbonara.

That makes the dish suitable for lacto-ovo vegetarians, but “most people who order it don’t seem to be vegetarians — they just want to try something delicious,” Bice general manager Jose Gonzales said.

“Some have asked for different vegetables in it and we can do that — tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach and other things,” he said.

Carbonara Vegetariana will be offered through mid-September, and “if it keeps doing well, we may add it to our regular menus,” Gonzales said. For more information, call Bice at 561-835-1600 or visit www.bice-palmbeach.com.

The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

