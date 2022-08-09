ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Chamber announces line-up for its monthly breakfast meetings

By Staff Report
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq6FC_0hA7Mjmz00

A preview of the November elections, development in downtown West Palm Beach and robotic surgery are some of the highlights of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce's upcoming monthly breakfast meetings.

The chamber announced the lineup for the seasonal breakfasts on Thursday. Each meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. at The Breakers.

The schedule is:

* Oct. 11: "Downtown Development" with speakers Ken Himmel, CEO and president of Related Urban, and Gopal Rajegowda, a partner of Related Southeast.

* Nov. 10: Florida Atlantic University professor and Political Science Department chairman Kevin Wagner will discuss "Civics." The Town Employee of the Year award will be announced at this meeting.

* Dec. 12: Marie Speed, group editor of JES publications, will moderate a panel of editors regarding ''The Fourth Estate.'' The 2023 Chamber Guide will be introduced at this meeting.

* Jan. 5: Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, will discuss "Innovation in Palm Beach County."

* Feb. 13: Michael Wall of Wall Private Wealth will discuss "Finding Your Purpose."

* March 8: Timothy Henry, co-CEO of the global consultancy Bridge Partnership, will discuss the "Conscious Capitalism'' movement he co-founded.

* April 11: Marc Joseph, vice president and artistic director of Social Impact at the Kennedy Center, will discuss "the Arc of Solidarity," which focuses on fostering anti-racism at the center and in the performing arts.

* May 17: "Robotic surgery" at Good Samaritan Medical Center will be discussed by members of the robotic team.

* June 8: The annual awards breakfast will be held.

The breakfasts are free for members and $50 for non-members. For more information, call 561-655-3282 or visit www.palmbeachchamber.com/breakfast-events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

Best of Boca 2022: City & News

Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Fireplace And Grill Celebrates Grand Opening In Royal Palm Beach

Fireplace and Grill, formerly Grill & Patio, held its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 29 at its new location in Royal Palm Beach, located at 1430 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the brand-new, state-of-the-art design center were part of the celebration. The design...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
palmbeachillustrated.com

Brightline Introduces Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

New Principal Brings Tech-Savvy Attitude To Polo Park

Water-loving Wellington High School graduate Dr. Jennifer Galindo once had dreams of living on a boat and studying sharks. Now amid the stables, equine estates and sprawling green practice fields along Lake Worth Road, she’s making plans for maintaining and improving one of Palm Beach County’s top schools — Polo Park Middle School — as its new principal.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Joseph
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
getnews.info

VERSAGYM™ The Leader In Mobile Fitness, Is Expanding Their Footprint In Florida With Their Newest Launch In Palm Beach County

VERSAGYM™ is leading the way in the world of mobile fitness by providing a unique concept for both trainers and clients. They have combined convenience and quality to provide luxury fitness services to a clientele that is committed to their health. After a successful launch in Naples, Florida followed by out-of-state success in Dallas, Texas, they are now excited to be opening in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfasts#Politics Local#Palm Beach Chamber#Related Urban#Jes Publications#Social Impact#Solidarity
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
804
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy