Early primary voting begins Saturday in Polk
Early voting for primary elections begins Saturday at nine polling locations in Polk County. The sites will be open for registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 23. Traditional election day is Aug. 23.
Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters registered with a party may vote in that party’s primary elections. If no candidate from the voter’s party is running, however, a voter may participate in the primary of the other party.
Also:Polk County School Board District 7 race: Lisa Miller faces 2 challengers, in bid for 2nd term
For example, all voters are eligible to vote in the Republican primary elections for Florida House District 50 (candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker) and 51 (candidates Josie Tomkow and Bill Olson).
The primary elections include races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Florida Governor, Florida Attorney General, Florida Legislature, Polk County School Board and Polk County Judge.
Here are the early-voting locations:
- Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow
- Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office, 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport
- Haines City Library, 111 N Sixth St.
- Polk County Government Center, 930 E. Parker St., Lakeland
- Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., Lakeland
- Tourist Club, 205 N. Fifth St., Lake Wales
- Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE Fifth St.
- Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee
- Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road, Winter Haven
