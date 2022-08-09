ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ledger

Early primary voting begins Saturday in Polk

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bjiu_0hA7MfG500

Early voting for primary elections begins Saturday at nine polling locations in Polk County. The sites will be open for registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 23. Traditional election day is Aug. 23.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters registered with a party may vote in that party’s primary elections. If no candidate from the voter’s party is running, however, a voter may participate in the primary of the other party.

Also:Polk County School Board District 7 race: Lisa Miller faces 2 challengers, in bid for 2nd term

For example, all voters are eligible to vote in the Republican primary elections for Florida House District 50 (candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker) and 51 (candidates Josie Tomkow and Bill Olson).

The primary elections include races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Florida Governor, Florida Attorney General, Florida Legislature, Polk County School Board and Polk County Judge.

Here are the early-voting locations:

  • Polk Street Community Center: 1255 Polk St., Bartow
  • Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office, 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport
  • Haines City Library, 111 N Sixth St.
  • Polk County Government Center, 930 E. Parker St., Lakeland
  • Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., Lakeland
  • Tourist Club, 205 N. Fifth St., Lake Wales
  • Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE Fifth St.
  • Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee
  • Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road, Winter Haven

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Gov. DeSantis Endorses Polk School Board Candidate Rick Nolte

Over the last few weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed 29 Republican candidates in non-partisan school board races across Florida’s 67 counties. On Monday night, he added one more endorsement, and it was for a candidate in Polk County: Rick Nolte, who is challenging incumbent Polk School Board member Sarah Fortney.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Senate Starts Gearing Up for Suspended District Attorney Case

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Early Voting#County Government#Election Local#Florida House#Florida Attorney General#Politics#Polk County School Board#Republican#U S Senate#Lakeland Tourist Club#Kissimmee Gil Jones Ne
wlrn.org

The fate of Andrew Warren's suspension is up to the state senate. One South Florida lawmaker calls for a full trial

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
FLORIDA STATE
nonahoodnews.com

GROSS INJUSTICE DEALT TO THE STUDENTS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY

American Classical Charter Academy (ACCA) opened in August of 2019 in Osceola County. The mission of ACCA is to create a culture of virtue and knowledge. We want our students to become bright young adults, future leaders of their community. The focus at ACCA is to develop critical thinking skills though a classical curriculum model. This is contrary to the current public school progressive education system of teaching to the test. ACCA quickly became a school loved by its students their parents teachers and staff.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Polk Begins 2022-23 School Year Today Amid Teacher Shortage

More than 110,000 students and 13,000 employees returned to more than 150 Polk County public schools Wednesday morning for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. Taylor Anderson, her daughter Alana Anderson, 7, and Alana’s aunt Breanna Smith stopped in front of a “Happy First Day, Lions!” sign at Philip O’Brien Elementary School for a quick photo.
POLK COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy