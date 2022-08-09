Early primary voting begins Saturday in Polk

Early voting for primary elections begins Saturday at nine polling locations in Polk County. The sites will be open for registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 23. Traditional election day is Aug. 23.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters registered with a party may vote in that party’s primary elections. If no candidate from the voter’s party is running, however, a voter may participate in the primary of the other party.

For example, all voters are eligible to vote in the Republican primary elections for Florida House District 50 (candidates Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker) and 51 (candidates Josie Tomkow and Bill Olson).

The primary elections include races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Florida Governor, Florida Attorney General, Florida Legislature, Polk County School Board and Polk County Judge.

Here are the early-voting locations: