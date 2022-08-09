ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BACK TO SCHOOL: Here's everything Lee County parents, students need to know by Aug. 10

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Missed any of our back to school coverage? No worries!

Here's everything parents and students need to know about going back to school Aug. 10 in Lee County for the 2022-23 school year:

Lee County Schools bus shortage

The district is short 139 bus drivers, which district officials said will lead to late buses.

Here's everything you need to know about the shortage, how to find your bus route, how to keep track of your child's bus and how to become a bus driver.

Find out more here:Lee County still short 139 bus drivers. What parents, students need to know

Which schools in Lee have new principals?

Seven schools in the district have new principals this year.

Here's who they are:Seven schools have new principals in Lee County School District

Fast facts on Lee's teachers, schools and students

Ever wanted to know how many teachers, students or schools are in the Lee County School District?

Here are some fast facts about the district gathered from its website: Fast facts about Lee County teachers, schools and students

What the Lee County School District wants parents to know

Here are seven things the district wants parents to know before sending their child back to school on Aug 10.

Back to school:Here are 7 things the Lee County School District wants parents to know

Q&A with Superintendent Christopher Bernier

The News-Press sat down with Bernier and asked him 12 questions on hot-button education issues.

Here's what he had to say:Q&A with Lee County School District Superintendent Christopher Bernier

COVID-19

Has your child come home with the tell-tale signs of COVID-19?

Here's what you need to do:Test positive for COVID-19? Here's what Lee students, parents need to do

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

