ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

High school football transfers: Catching up with the top players who have left SWFL

By Dustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

Not every local talent stays local.

A few highly recruited football prospects in the area, including a player ranked in The Big 15 in 2021, have opted to suit up outside of Lee County for the upcoming fall season.

Related: Introducing The News-Press 2021 All-Area Football Offense Team

SWFL: Introducing The News-Press 2021 All-Area Football Defense Team

We caught up with the three players who will be missed on Friday nights.

Myles Graham, Woodward Academy in Georgia

Former school: Evangelical Christian

Position: LB

Year: Junior

College commitment: TBD

Checking in: The news broke last December that Fort Myers football legend Earnest Graham would be stepping down as head football coach at ECS to move with his family to Georgia. That also meant that the Sentinels’ best player, his 6-foot-1, 200-pound son Myles Graham, would be leaving too.

“It’s a great fit for me and my family,” Myles Graham said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJd6V_0hA7MbjB00

The move has been a boon for Graham’s recruitment, as the offers— which include Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan and Notre Dame— have piled up in 2022.

“It’s definitely been a blessing,” he said. “This whole process has been a blessing.”

Graham is interested in playing for a winning program with a great culture and academics.

“A school that wants the best from me on and off the field,” he said.

Graham described himself as a do-it-all linebacker, and he has produced on the field to back it up. He was a member of The News-Press First Team All-Area Defense last season after he recorded 130 tackles, eight passes defended, an interception and two forced fumbles for the Sentinels. He is nationally ranked among the top 10 linebackers in his class.

“I’m fast, I’m physical, I play downhill, I run to the ball, I have a high motor, I’m smart, I have great instincts,” Graham said.

He will be bringing all of that to the War Eagles this fall. Graham is aiming to top his tackle total from last season and snag “four or five interceptions.” He would also like to score 15 touchdowns on offense, where he plays running back.

“I just hope we work together well as a team,” Graham said. “I hope it takes my game to the next level.”

Winston Watkins, IMG Academy

Former school: Evangelical Christian

Position: WR

Year: Sophomore

College commitment: Texas A&M

Checking in: Watkins, the cousin of hometown stars Sammy and Jaylen Watkins, joined the Ascenders for his first year of high school, but he already had a year of varsity football under his belt.

At ECS, Watkins totaled 653 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as an eighth grader. Last season, he was the youngest player on the IMG roster and is looking forward to a bigger role in the fall.

“I’m very excited,” Watkins said. “I can’t wait to show everybody what I can do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUD3b_0hA7MbjB00

Wanting to prove “the hype is real,” Watkins has raked in offers since last summer when Texas A&M was the first for the 5-foot-10, 172-pound wide receiver.

The Aggies proved appealing for the young wideout, who committed to the school last December.

“To me, I feel like I’m one of them already, even though I’m not even there yet.”

In the upcoming season, Watkins wants to show he can be among the best players in his class with great stats on the field. As a player, he feels like he has no weaknesses.

“Just doing what I got to do and executing my job,” he said.

Jordan Church, IMG Academy

Former school: Dunbar

Position: OL

Year: Senior

College commitment: Louisville

Checking in: When the opportunity came up to play his senior season at IMG, Church said the decision was a "no-brainer."

"It's a lot of stuff here that can get me better, my body better," said Church, ranked No. 10 on The Big 15 last year .

Playing for the Tigers last season, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound tackle didn't give up any sacks and helped the offense average 195 passing yards and 180 rushing yards per game. Dunbar went undefeated in the regular season, and the sturdy offensive line was a big part of that success.

Church is making the switch to right guard for the Ascenders, an adjustment that he said was awkward at first but has quickly become natural for him.

Church said he is looking forward to the top-tier competition he'll be facing, something that will better prepare him for the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RbCx_0hA7MbjB00

Louisville was Church's third offer, and the Cardinals clearly made an impression as he visited the campus four times.

"When I visited there, it felt like home," he said.

Church also received offers from Florida State, Pitt, Missouri and Tennessee throughout the recruitment process. Teams liked his aggressiveness and how quick he is for his size, according to Church.

Making the decision before his senior season "takes a lot of the stress off," Church said.

His goal is to get more pancake blocks than last year and do everything he can to prepare for college ball.

"Get more film out there, show them I'm ready to come play early in college," Church said.

Follow News-Press Sports Reporter Dustin Levy on Twitter: @DustinBLevy. For additional coverage of sports across Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: High school football transfers: Catching up with the top players who have left SWFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

49th annual City of Palms Classic Basketball Tournament is back

The 49th annual City of Palms Classic Basketball Tournament is back starting Dec. 16 through 21 in Fort Myers. The basketball tournament is taking place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. The tournament is designed for the highest ranked high school basketball players will put on a show.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Fort Myers, FL
Education
State
Tennessee State
Fort Myers, FL
Football
State
Missouri State
Lee County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
State
Georgia State
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
County
Lee County, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Ohio State#Jordan#American Football#Highschoolsports#Swfl#Tbd Checking#Ecs#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital

The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County

Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy