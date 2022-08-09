ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

Monday is the first day of school in Jacksonville: Here's a look at opening days from 1975 to 2010

By Matt Soergel, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
Last week in this space we ran photos from the 1930s to 1970 from the first day (which in Duval County this year is Aug. 15).

Vintage Times-Union: At iconic summer camps, it was 'almost a ritual, to go in these woods'

Times-Union and Jacksonville Journal photographers had captured so many good photos over the decades that we ran out of room for them.

So, here are more photos beginning in the early 1970s of first-day jitters, tears and excitement.

Vintage Times-Union: Fernandina's 'Black Houdini' was 'Amazing, Mystifying, Amusing'

If there anyone here you recognize? Let us know.

