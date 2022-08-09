ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

From red meat allergies to rash: Here are 6 key tips told at a tick symposium in the Poconos

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
Pennsylvania leads the nation in Lyme disease cases, and warmer months are the peak of tick season.

To share important information about Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses, Pike County held a health symposium on Saturday, July 30. Here are six key takeaways to help the public avoid and respond to these illnesses.

Stay vigilant in your own backyard

People might think of ticks as something to be concerned with while hiking or camping, said Jamie DelCane, public health research coordinator at the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab at East Stroudsburg University. However, the lab’s data shows that about 54% of people submitting a tick for testing had “a tick exposure from their very own backyard,” she said.

Homeowners can cut their risk by mowing grass short, reducing leaf litter and woodpiles, allowing more sunlight and making sure children’s play areas aren’t too close to the woods (at least 9 feet away), DelCane said. Tick sprays can also be used on the yard, in addition to wearing permethrin-treated clothing.

While you may enjoy watching deer in your yard, fencing will help keep out deer that could be carrying ticks. “We want to decrease encouraging wildlife into the yard, so we don’t want to feed that wildlife,” DelCane said.

Of interest:A university in the Poconos is about to test a tick vaccine in mice. Will it help?

You might have Lyme without the bullseye rash

You may be familiar with the idea that a bullseye-like rash serves as an indication of Lyme disease. That can be the case — but don’t assume that you’re in the clear if you don’t see that specific rash after a tick bite.

The rash may not be obvious on darker skin tones, or it may not have that bullseye shape at all, said Grant Gallagher of Medical Diagnostic Laboratories. Other infections can also be confused for Lyme disease, he added.

Your dog is at risk too

Most dogs who get Lyme disease don’t show any clinical signs of it, but some do experience serious symptoms.

About 10% of dogs with Lyme develop polyarthritis, which affects joints, and 1 to 2% develop nephritis, which affects the kidneys, said veterinarian Amy Platko-Williams, owner of Friends For Life Veterinary Care in Honesdale. With nephritis, “unfortunately most of the patients that get this disease die.”

Dogs with polyarthritis “look like they’re walking on eggshells,” Platko-Williams said. Their joints are hot and swollen, and symptoms also include fever, lethargy, swollen lymph nodes and not eating or drinking. “Typically, though, they do respond to antibiotics rather quickly,” she said.

Nephritis symptoms include drinking more water, frequent urination, dehydration, lethargy, not eating, vomiting and unsteadiness. There are treatments that “help to maintain kidney function for as long as possible,” Platko-Williams said, but ultimately Lyme nephritis is fatal.

She recommended keeping dogs out of “high-tick areas” (walk down the center of a trail, not next to the grassy edge), inspecting your pet for ticks and removing them, using a flea and tick product, and vaccinating your dog for Lyme disease.

The 'red meat allergy' is real

Not everyone who is exposed to a tick has to give up burgers and steaks.

But you can develop “a real, genuine allergy to red meat,” Gallagher said.

There’s type of sugar found in tick saliva that isn’t found in humans, he said. The allergy is part of an immune response that some people have after coming in contact with this sugar.

Patients may also develop a rash or hives, Gallagher said, as well as “nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain if most of your reaction is in your gut, difficulty breathing if most of the reaction’s in your lungs.” It may become necessary to carry an EpiPen in case of a life-threatening anaphylactic response.

Simple prevention measures will reduce your risk

Tick exposure carries serious risks, but fortunately the prevention measures are straightforward.

Wear light colors (ideally long sleeves and pants tucked into socks) so that ticks are easier to see, DelCane advised. Wear a hat and keep long hair in a ponytail. Treat your clothing with permethrin sprays, or look into pre-treated clothing.

The less time a tick spends on a person, the less likely it is that a disease will be transmitted. Check thoroughly for ticks and take a shower as soon as you can, and kill any ticks left on your clothing by putting in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes, DelCane said.

If you do have to remove a tick, use tweezers or a specialized removal tool to “grab the tick as close to the base of the mouthparts as possible and pull straight up and out,” DelCane said.

Resources are available

The Tick-Borne Disease Wellness Center opened in the Pike Family Health Center (750 Pennsylvania Route 739, Lords Valley) in 2019.

Providers recommend treatments and connect patients to support groups, said Ellen Scarisbrick, a Wayne Memorial Hospital employee and member of the Pike County Tick Borne Diseases Task Force. The center takes insurance and has a sliding fee scale.

The Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab at East Stroudsburg University tests ticks to see what disease-causing pathogens they were carrying. A basic testing panel is free for Pennsylvania residents, and additional testing is offered at lower rates. Go to ticklab.org for more information.

“It’s important to know we actually keep the tick specimen for about two years,” DelCane said, so someone who initially gets a basic panel can pay for additional testing (including less common pathogens) later if needed.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Halloween, autumn making an early appearance

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the 4th of July has ended, and August is well underway, some are already preparing for the fall season and Halloween. Some say it’s too too soon to be thinking about All Hallow’s Eve. Yet, on the other hand, others feel like it’s the perfect time to prepare for the […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
635
Post
259K+
Views
