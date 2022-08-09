County election aftermath pushes urgency of city council redistricting process

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 3:30 p.m. Committee sessions start at 9:30 a.m. Watch a livestream of the council day, starting with the first committee meeting. Here is the committee agenda . Here is the agenda for the afternoon session. You can find documents here for some of the items on both agendas offering more detail on that item. Follow @bdriesdm for live coverage of the council day at City Hall.

Memphis City Council members get down to the specifics of drawing new district lines Tuesday, Aug. 9, now that one of its 13 members will be leaving the council before the end of the year.

Council chairwoman Jamita Swearengen was elected the new Circuit Court Clerk in the Aug. 4 county general election. She takes office Sept. 1.

The county charter gives her 90 days to resign her city position.

If Swearengen resigns in the next week or so, a special election race to fill the year and three months left on her four-year council term could go on the ballot in November.

If she resigned after that, the remaining 12 council members would appoint a new council member for that district to serve until the winner of a full four-year term in the October 2023 city elections.

Whether by appointment or special election, the newest council member will have to live within new district boundaries.

The council approved a makeshift set of boundaries on the first of three votes at the July 26 council session, with council attorney Allan Wade saying they would be amended before a third and final vote.

The lines must reflect population shifts in the 2020 U.S. Census across the city with approximately the same number of people in each of the seven single-member council districts that cover the city and the same number of people in the two council super-districts that also cover the city.

Council members may get their first look at a map during a 1 p.m. committee session. So far, the council has been working off a list of precincts included in each district.

Wade told the council last month that the adjustment will have to include areas de-annexed by the city in the last two years, since the 2020 U.S. Census.

The second reading vote of the redistricting ordinance is expected to be approved as part of a larger consent agenda without discussion at the afternoon council session.

At an 11 a.m. committee session the council will discuss $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to Hospitality Hub, the nonprofit shelter and program for those in homelessness.