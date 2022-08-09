ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nixon resigns’ | Enquirer historic front pages from August 9

By The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFWCo_0hA7LcZh00

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on August 9 in years ranging from 1945 to 2009. Headlines include President Richard Nixon resigning over the Watergate scandal in 1974, the second atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945 and the short tragic life of little Patrick Kennedy, President John F. Kenendy’s newborn son, in 1963.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

