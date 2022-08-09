This week: Hear Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson, SteelDrivers, Augusta Rocks and more

Looking for something to do this week? There are multiple concerts coming to Augusta, with the headliners being R&B artists Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson at Bell Auditorium. Grammy-nominated bluegrass group SteelDrivers and Granville Automatic perform at the Miller Theater. Augusta Rocks and Augusta University are hosting benefit performances this weekend in order to help some worthy causes. For a chance to step back in time, the Augusta Museum of History will be offering a lively and educational event on Thursday. Here are more details on these and other upcoming festivities in the Augusta area:

Performances

Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson will serenade their audience at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Osborne is known for hits like "The Last Time I Made Love" and "Stay With Me Tonight" while one of Bryson's award-winning songs is the cover of "A Whole New World" he and Regina Belle sang that can be heard during the credits of Disney's 1992 "Aladdin" film. The Bell is located at 712 Telfair St. Tickets can be bought at the James Brown Arena box office or online at augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.

SteelDrivers and Granville Automatic will bring their Americana tunes to the Miller Theater no Broad Street at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets can be bought online at millertheateraugusta.com.

A handful of seats remain to see Ed Turner and Number 9's final performances, which will feature The Beatles hits they love. See them at the Imperial Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. Proceeds will benefit the theater and tickets can be bought online at imperialtheatre.com.

Augusta Rocks' newest music event, their Sunset Concert, is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Clubhouse at Jones Creek at 777 Jones Creek in Evans. Local acts performing will be RedFoxWood, Forest Colter and Acosta Brothers. The proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

RedFoxWood will also be performing with Wylder at Aiken Music Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Highfields Event Center at 196 Gaston Road in Aiken. There will be music, beer, food, and crafts from Aiken County Crafters.

MCG's Got Talent is Friday, Aug. 12, at Augusta University's Maxwell Theatre on the Summerville Campus on Walton Way. AU's students, faculty and staff will show off their talents to raise money for the Jessye Norman School of the Arts. The art show is at 6 p.m. and the talent show is at 7.

Misfit Theater Group is showcasing a "Grease" tribute at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Pexcho's American Dime Museum at 216 Sixth St. in Augusta. Tickets can be bought online at simpletix.com.

Festivals

Medical Associates Plus' Summer Block Party is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the family medicine practice at 2467 Golden Camp Road in Augusta. There will be health screenings, a game truck, entertainment and school supply giveaways. Plus, former NFL and Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Roland "Champ" Bailey Jr. will be meeting and greeting attendees.

School supply giveaways will also be offered at Saved by Grace Ministry's Back to School Gathering from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at A.L. Williams Park at 1850 Broad St. in Augusta. There will also be food, games and a Kona Ice truck.

The Landing on Bogus Hill is hosting a Food Truck Saturday from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 13 at the venue at 23 Bogus Hill Road in North Augusta. Guests can enjoy dinner from the food trucks plus music, games and family gun.

Night at the Museum

The Augusta Museum of History's annual "Night at the Museum" event is Thursday, Aug. 11. Reminiscent of the beloved Ben Stiller comedy, historical figures will come to life to tell their stories and provide a detailed illustration of the past. Guests can also enjoy alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as light hors d'oeuvres.

Tours are at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the museum's preservation and exhibition efforts. Tickets can be bought online at eventbrite.com.