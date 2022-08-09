ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Bill Kirby: Some wave to clouds, others crowd the waves

By Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
"Just when you think you've graduated from the school of experience, someone thinks up a new course."

– Mary H. Waldrip

Your summer travels continue and Ruth Sapp comments on my reluctance to take a vacation cruise.

"I suggest you keep delaying your wife’s desire to go on one," she writes. "Jimmy and I have always loved to cruise. In mid-June went on one for the first time since COVID, having been vaccinated and double-boosted, etc., and still wound up with COVID while on board.

"It turned into the cruise from 'Hades' (as my high school Latin teacher would have said!).

"Isolated onboard, couldn’t fly back home, said they would put us in a hotel for 10 days – we were finally able to rent a car and drive home 600 miles – no fun, especially when you are sick! If it could go wrong, it did.

"I do hope you will go on a cruise with her at some time when it is much safer health-wise to do so," she concludes. "It is always the person who kept refusing to cruise that has the best time of all when they finally go!"

CRUISE AROUND HERE: There's always something you haven't seen.

The Georgia Room on the third floor of the main library downtown has a new exhibit: "Women in Baseball: All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and Women's Baseball History."

Our local baseball historians Lamar Garrard and Milledge Murray are presenting rare items such as autographed baseballs, photos, signed baseball cards, magazines, letters and books.

More than 600 women played in the League from 1943 to 1954. They gained fame and notoriety in the 1992 movie “A League Of Their Own” starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Tom Hanks, who famously reminded us all, "There's no crying in baseball."

MORE TRAVELS: Michael Albert and daughter Kathryn visited Gatlinburg. He reports expensive parking and little or no Uber or Lyft area. Enjoyed the park and the Great Smokey Mountains RR out of Bryson City, NC.

"Lots of traffic, regardless of gas prices. We found great restaurants in the Gatlinburg area."

Tom and Cindy share a photo of Mount Katahdin in Maine and the end of the Appalachian Trail. It adds a touch of Maine for our summer contest.

Also:When it comes to dry heat, you've got some cool words for it

And Reab Berry and crew were sailing in Texas.

"Joy and I visited Corpus Christi in July and witnessed our grandson Ethan Staats crew at the J24 World Championships 2022," he writes. "They came in 11th place out of 38 boats. Needless to say we had a grand time."

Berry also sent a video of the race, which was really cool.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Some people age like fine wine … others age like milk. They get sour and chunky.

TODAY'S JOKE: A young boy came skipping into the house with a large candy bar in his mouth.

"Where did you get that?" his mother asked.

"With that dollar you gave me the other day," he said between bites.

"That was for Sunday school!" his mother shouted.

"I know, Mom," the youngster said, "But I met the minister outside the door and he let me in for free."

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

