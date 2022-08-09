ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofits, at the helm: New CEO at Monique Burr Foundation, new CFO at Goodwill Industries

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

The Jacksonville-based Monique Burr Foundation for Children has appointed former Latin Grammy Foundation President Tanya Ramos-Puig as CEO.

Ramos-Puig is among several other leadership changes recently announced at Northeast Florida nonprofits. She succeeds Lynn Layton, who retired after 14 years leading the nonprofit.

The foundation develops prevention programs to educate children and teens about abuse, bullying, digital dangers and other forms of child victimization. Board chairman Ed Burr created it in 1997 "as a legacy" to his late wife, who advocated for children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v4tx_0hA7LKsj00

"After developing multiple evidence-based and trauma-informed programs for children and teens, the foundation welcomes a new dynamic leader with vast experience in the nonprofit sector," Burr said. "Tanya's commitment to our life-changing work will further our reach and impact."

Ramos-Puig has about 30 years of experience working to "improve educational opportunities and life outcomes" for youth, according to the foundation.

She said she was "humbled and honored" to lead the foundation, which she praised as "an organization with a proven track record of educating and empowering children across the globe with tools and strategies they can use to help adults keep them safe."

"I am confident the next chapter will prove to be one of growth and sustainability as we work to fulfill our mission of protecting children," she said.

As head of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, Ramos-Puig provided educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community. Her resume also includes stints as CEO of Pencils of Promise, which works to increase access to quality education for children in the developing world, and chief regional officer for Education Pioneers, which recruits talent for the education sector.

Earlier, she was senior director at Children's Aid in New York, which helps children in underserved communities. While there, she developed a financial literacy program that was recognized as "exemplary" by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a nationwide organization that studies child welfare.

Ramos-Puig has a master's degree in urban policy and management from New School University and graduated from the Nonprofit Executive Level Education Program at Columbia Business School.

Goodwill Industries of North Florida

In another personnel change, Naomi Jackson has been named chief financial officer at Goodwill Industries of North Florida. Goodwill specializes in job training and placement services for people who have barriers to employment.

Jackson most recently ran her own CPA firm following finance jobs at KIPP Jacksonville Schools and Family Support Services of North Florida. She also worked 11 years for CSX.

"We are so lucky to have Naomi Jackson join our team," CEO David Rey said. "Naomi brings a wealth of experience … that will be invaluable as we move forward with opening new retail stores, expanding mission programs and exciting partnerships on the horizon."

Jackson has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Florida A&M University and a master's degree in forensic accounting from Florida Atlantic University. She received her CPA license in 2008.

She said she has long been a Goodwill donor and shopper.

"Now I get to learn the business from the inside out and contribute to creating employment opportunities and helping individuals in our community succeed beyond what they thought was possible for themselves," she said.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

At The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, Tom Caron has been promoted to vice president of donor services. The foundation makes charitable gifts and grants throughout the region.

He joined the organization in 2021 as director of donor services after about 10 years in nonprofit leadership and working with donors recently at City Year Jacksonville. He is also a former AmeriCorps member.

His new duties include "stewardship of existing donors," donor education programming and building relationships with the next generation of donors, according to the foundation.

Caron "has embraced this opportunity to grow," said Nina Waters, the foundation's president. "He is passionate about helping generous people realize their philanthropic vision and has already proven to be a huge asset in helping us maintain our reputation as a leader in donor services.”

He has a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and is working toward his master's of business administration degree from Antioch University. He has specific training in multigenerational donor advising.

Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida and Betty Griffin Center

In a couple of other changes, Lisa Johnson has been named chairwoman of the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida's board of directors, and Jayne Evans has been named board chairwoman at the Betty Griffin Center in St. Augustine

Johnson is the chief technology officer at IBM Financial Sector.

Evans is a longtime marketing and communications specialist in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.

The Betty Griffin Center serves victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Send your nonprofit news to bcravey@jacksonville.com.

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

