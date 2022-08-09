'Next Generation' of Dunkin' restaurants opens on Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere

Starting Tuesday, a new Dunkin' store and drive-thru will be open in Elsmere. The new location will resemble certain features of the “Next Generation” Dunkin' restaurant that will offer a glimpse into the chain’s future.

Located at 1112 Kirkwood Highway, the 1,400-square-foot Next Gen restaurant comes equipped with modern interior design and energy-efficiency measures that abide by the franchise’s green initiatives.

This location will be able to conserve around 25% of the energy used in other Dunkin' stores by enforcing regulations outlined in the chain’s Green Achievement such as installing LED light fixtures, water-saving plumbing fixtures, indoor air quality management systems and zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints.

The Dunkin’s interior will also feature the chain’s newer and more modern design including a front-facing bakery and complimentary Wi-Fi for customers.