Consumer Alert: Scammers targeting college students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hackers don’t just go after 401(k) plans or impersonate the social security administration, the Better Business Bureau warned that the college-age demographic is a prime target for scams as well.

“Partly because they’re very comfortable with technology and they’re used to sharing information online,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager. “So at this point, when you go off to college, really do be careful with what you share.”

Experts said credit cards have the perfect appeal to students, especially if they don’t read the fine print in their contract.

“It’s kind of almost like feels like a right of passage,” Freitas explained. “You feel like a grown-up once you get that card. However, that problem is, they may go ahead and take that offer from a company that’s not so legitimate.”

And as far as help with tuition, the BBB said to check all scholarship or grant offers from unfamiliar companies with the proper office at your school.

“So be careful signing up for anything, figure out who this company is. Do a google search!” Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager

“And more importantly, contact that financial aid office. They are really the best experts on all things financial aid and they’ll be able to give you some sound advice on looking for those scholarships and grants.”

The BBB said some other top scams targeting college students include too-good-to-be-true apartment offers, phishing requests and online shopping fraud.

To view the BBB’s scamtracker, click here.