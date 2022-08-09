ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Consumer Alert: Scammers targeting college students

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGrNf_0hA7L24u00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hackers don’t just go after 401(k) plans or impersonate the social security administration, the Better Business Bureau warned that the college-age demographic is a prime target for scams as well.

“Partly because they’re very comfortable with technology and they’re used to sharing information online,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager. “So at this point, when you go off to college, really do be careful with what you share.”

Experts said credit cards have the perfect appeal to students, especially if they don’t read the fine print in their contract.

“It’s kind of almost like feels like a right of passage,” Freitas explained. “You feel like a grown-up once you get that card. However, that problem is, they may go ahead and take that offer from a company that’s not so legitimate.”

And as far as help with tuition, the BBB said to check all scholarship or grant offers from unfamiliar companies with the proper office at your school.

“So be careful signing up for anything, figure out who this company is. Do a google search!”

Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager

“And more importantly, contact that financial aid office. They are really the best experts on all things financial aid and they’ll be able to give you some sound advice on looking for those scholarships and grants.”

The BBB said some other top scams targeting college students include too-good-to-be-true apartment offers, phishing requests and online shopping fraud.

To view the BBB’s scamtracker, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
PORTLAND, OR
KHON2

Thousands of retired public workers without coverage after glitch in system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of retired public workers found themselves without medical coverage, after a glitch when the state agency handling the benefits switched to a new system. KHON2 Action Line volunteers received several reports from folks who recently retired, and who didn’t know their insurance had lapsed until they were at the doctor’s or […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

DOH loosens COVID guidance

It is the least restrictive COVID guidance released to date from the CDC, and the Hawaii Department of Health taking similar steps. After more than two years of staying at least six feet apart from others, health officials said that may not be as necessary anymore.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Scholarships#Fraud#Hackers#Bbb Hawaii Marketplace
KHON2

Hawaii averaging 50 COVID deaths per month this summer

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 14 deaths this week, as the state has averaged 50 deaths per month since May. That month 56 people died of the virus. In June, 51 people succumbed to COVID, while 43 died in July. COVID deaths are determined by physicians or pathologists at the medical examiner's office and reported to the DOH.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
KHON2

HUGS Hawaii to participate in the 43rd Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk

HUGS stands for Help, Understanding, & Group Support. The organization was founded in 1982 by a small group of volunteers who recognized the immense challenges faced by a family that is caring for a seriously ill child. These families face emotional, spiritual, and financial hardships that no family should have to endure. HUGS strives to be an organization that provides care, compassion, and aloha.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy