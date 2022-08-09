ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Jose Ortiz
3d ago

Diversity how about if you qualify you get the job.When are we going to stop giving jobs up because of color. The Black's have been getting since the 70 s if they haven't got it by now its time to stop giving 10 points here free education there WTF

Independent Guy
3d ago

This was obvious from the start. Local towns/cities hired these positions pretending like they cared. These DEI positions are completely useless anyway, which is why these people are resigning.

Gary Mcgovern
3d ago

I hire the best person most qualified not by color I don't care about diversity

kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022

Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing

Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid School Districts In Massachusetts |2022

Deciding where to live is essential for many families, mostly because it will ultimately determine which school district their kids attend. Massachusetts is a national leader in education. A solid education frequently paves for success and opportunity. The school districts in Massachusetts provide this. We utilized rankings from Niche, which...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
WUPE

Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

5 takeaways from the secretary of state debate

Incumbent Bill Galvin had to dodge and defend against attacks from all sides. Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan sparred on issues like addressing racial voting gaps and implementing mail-in voting during a GBH debate Wednesday night. Moderated by “Greater Boston’s” Jim Braude, during the debate,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Baker signs bill to accelerate clean energy push

Gov. Charlie Baker was able to overcome his agita and on Thursday signed the Legislature's compromise offshore wind and climate policy bill, but he aired "deep misgivings" with some parts of the law and the way the House and Senate addressed his suggestions. The new law seeks to reshape the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

How will Mayor Wu get around during the MBTA's Orange Line shutdown? 'There will be some chaos.'

Come next Friday, Aug. 19, people who take the Orange Line are going to need to find another way to get around when the MBTA begins a monthlong shutdown. That includes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who regularly rides the T's Orange Line to City Hall. Wu joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel for a phone call before she got on her bike to ride to City Hall Thursday. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Details are few as MBTA shutdowns approach, mayors say

BOSTON - It's just a week-and-a-half away from the unprecedented Orange Line shutdown, and for Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, there are few details to help her impacted community. "I would say at this point, it's nine days out and we need to find solutions," she said. Somerville not only loses Orange Line service, but the Green Line extension that just opened five months ago from Boston to Union Square is also shutting down for a month just four days after the Orange Line. "I feel like there has been a lack of communication about what to expect and what's coming for a lot...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

