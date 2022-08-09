ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Erik ten Hag keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech but Man United hierarchy coy on transfer

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer but the Manchester United board has other ideas, according to reports. The 29-year-old is pushing to leave Chelsea during the current transfer window and looked likely for a move to Italy to join AC Milan. But in recent days, despite talks throughout the summer, the Serie A outfit withdrew their interest in the Morocco international.
Ranking Manchester United's 10 best signings of all time

As Manchester United’s first transfer window under new manager Erik ten Hag finally begins to pick up speed, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen are the three newest names to don the red shirt of Manchester United. With United without a trophy in over five years, and without...
