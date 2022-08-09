Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox13news.com
More than 200 collectables up for auction from North Tampa's vintage village 'Gallopsville'
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 200 collectables from a vintage village in North Tampa will hit the auction block over the weekend. Ronald Gallops bought his land off Nebraska Avenue in 1979. The one-acre property was meant to be his office, but transformed into so much more. "One morning, I...
Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction
TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in Tampa
If you live in Tampa and enjoy sweet treats, you may be happy to learn that a small-batch donut shop that already has locations in Florida and beyond is opening two locations in Tampa.
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
cltampa.com
Historic Bayshore home, once known as the mysterious 'House of Many Colors,' is now for sale in South Tampa
A South Tampa home that was once covered with 47 different colors of paint, and had locals guessing if the owner either lost a bet or joined a mystic cult, is now for sale on Bayshore Boulevard. Built in 1917, the home located at 829 Bayshore Blvd., was once one...
ABC Action News
Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County
Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
Construction To Begin On New Crews Lake Observation Tower
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Enjoy views high above Crews Lake Wilderness Park once again. Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources is excited to announce construction on a new observation tower beginning Monday, August 15, 2022. Attractions Include: ADA Accessible (first floor) Beautiful Scenery
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
Longboat Observer
A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder
If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
fox13news.com
Bay Area volunteers grow garden to feed those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With the rising cost of pretty much everything these days it can be financially hard on a lot of families and with that comes food insecurities, but a Bay Area man is trying to make a difference through community and gardening. Twice a week, Ray Wunderlich...
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
fox13news.com
First cat café in Tampa provides safe space for rescue cats in need of forever home
TAMPA, Fla. - Cats and Caffeine is Tampa's first cat café that provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the lounge providing them a safe space for their personalities to flourish. "We began Cats and Caffeine about a year and...
Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies
Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in important galleries across the country, died Monday.Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.Williams was notorious for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy of attention, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one...
cltampa.com
You've seen 'The Bear,' now here's where to find a hot Italian beef sandwich in Tampa Bay
And while we don’t live in the origin city of the iconic Chicago speciality, Tampa Bay has plenty of great spots to grab the thinly-sliced roast beef sandwich topped with grilled onions and peppers, and sometimes melted cheese, and famously served au jus. Whether it’s Paul’s, Mike’s, Bruce’s or...
