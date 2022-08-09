ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
ABC Action News

Check out these 7 unique museums around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—From stunning glass work to music memorabilia, there's a museum for everybody in Tampa Bay. Here are 7 spots you need to add to your to do list. Info: This immersive art museum focuses on engaging all of the senses. It’s set up like a motel with several different rooms, but it’s unlike any place you’ve ever stayed. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for this museum!
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pool Billiard#Business Industry#Linus Business#Grand Prix Tampa#Bay Area Auction Services#Mini#Trampolines Restaurant#Ford
Axios Tampa Bay

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Longboat Observer

A conversation at the checkout with Publix veteran Evan VandePolder

If Evan VandePolder seems like he's been working at the front of Longboat Key's Publix Supermarket for a long time, consider this. He started the same year as Crystal Pepsi. VandePolder is still here after 30 years. Crystal Pepsi? Well, let's just say New Coke has some company. “At Publix,...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area volunteers grow garden to feed those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With the rising cost of pretty much everything these days it can be financially hard on a lot of families and with that comes food insecurities, but a Bay Area man is trying to make a difference through community and gardening. Twice a week, Ray Wunderlich...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies

Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in important galleries across the country, died Monday.Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.Williams was notorious for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy of attention, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one...
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy