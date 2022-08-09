Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Emerging educator workshops prepare community members for the classroom
MANSFIELD — Crystal Davis Weese, Terri Bucci and Ashley Smith know the substitute teacher shortage is a problem. They believe the answer is right here in our community.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank issues 'community call to action' on Daisy Thomas House
MANSFIELD -- A local engineer has estimated it will cost at least $200,000 just to stabilize and weatherize the the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. And that work needs to be done soon -- or the interior failure in the "Daisy Thomas House" will...
ashlandsource.com
Leadership Ashland graduates a class of 21 community leaders
ASHLAND – The Leadership Ashland program graduated its 31st class in a program on June 23. The event was held at Paradise Found Event Center, where 21 community leaders were recognized for completion of the program. One Leadership Ashland Alumnus was recognized with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Local business BCU Electric sponsored the event.
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal. Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties
Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
richlandsource.com
Spanish Immersion grad benefits from competitive advantage school provides
MANSFIELD -- Studies show the earlier a child begins learning a second language, the faster and easier it is for them. This is the premise behind the Spanish Immersion School, a free public school associated with Mansfield City Schools for students in grades K-8.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield library adds famous 'family workstation' to children's department
MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Crestline company gets $3.99 million bid to demolish, clean up site
MANSFIELD -- The $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties will be in local hands. The Richland County Land Bank on Thursday approved the $3,995,000 bid of R&D Excavating of Crestline to demolish and clean up the former industrial sites that have sat idle for more than three decades.
richlandsource.com
Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal
MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers. "We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.
richlandsource.com
Richland County engineer opens one roundabout, discusses potential second
MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second. The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair results include beef, goat, poultry, feeder calf and alpaca events
MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Wednesday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018.
richlandsource.com
Fair results include rabbit, sheep, swine and style competitions
MANSFIELD -- The latest results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link.
Additional money is on the way to help Ohio schools feed their students
If you're worried about covering the cost of packing your child's lunch every day, or paying for meals offered at school, there are two ways districts participate in the school meal program.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
richlandsource.com
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
richlandsource.com
Music therapy opportunities coming to Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts. Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
