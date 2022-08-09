ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

ashlandsource.com

Leadership Ashland graduates a class of 21 community leaders

ASHLAND – The Leadership Ashland program graduated its 31st class in a program on June 23. The event was held at Paradise Found Event Center, where 21 community leaders were recognized for completion of the program. One Leadership Ashland Alumnus was recognized with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Local business BCU Electric sponsored the event.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

GOAL Digital Academy promotes LeRoy Smith to assistant principal

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal. Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL. Local...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
themountvernongrapevine.com

Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties

Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Spanish Immersion grad benefits from competitive advantage school provides

MANSFIELD -- Studies show the earlier a child begins learning a second language, the faster and easier it is for them. This is the premise behind the Spanish Immersion School, a free public school associated with Mansfield City Schools for students in grades K-8. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield library adds famous 'family workstation' to children's department

MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal

MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers. "We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fair results include rabbit, sheep, swine and style competitions

MANSFIELD -- The latest results from the Richland County Junior Fair Board include the Style Revue, Sheep Show, Swine Show and Rabbit Show. They were provided by the fair board on Friday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Music therapy opportunities coming to Richland Academy

MANSFIELD -- Board Certified Music Therapist and Pianist Olivia Rayburn will be offering classes and lessons this fall at Richland Academy of the Arts. Group Piano for Beginners, Senior 60+ Group Drumming, and Private Piano lessons are just a few of the offerings Academy students can expect to see this fall.
MANSFIELD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE

