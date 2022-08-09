Read full article on original website
Watch scenes from Mechanicsburg football practice, August 11, 2022
Mid-Penn football will begin in a few weeks, and the conference’s teams are already in full swing with training camp. Watch the video for scenes from the Mechanicsburg football team this evening.
‘We’ve been through it all’: Greencastle-Antrim field hockey’s Jade Erazo, Julia Herrmann, Ellie Divelbiss ready for final season together
Field hockey is more than just a sport to Greencastle-Antrim seniors Jade Erazo, Julia Herrmann, and Ellie Divelbiss. It’s the game responsible for unifying the three of them.
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Harrisburg High’s new boys, girls basketball coaching hires pending board approval
It looks like Harrisburg High will turn to one of its former state champions and a local veteran coach to take over its boys and girls basketball programs. Demone Maxwell (boys) and Jeff Chisholm (girls) will be up for approval at Aug. 23rd’s school board meeting, according to the district website.
nittanysportsnow.com
2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State
The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
Penn State’s James Franklin evaluates early practices, his freshmen runners’ development, more takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – As Penn State’s Sept. 1 season-opening date at Purdue inches closer, the leader of the Nittany Lions’ program has learned plenty about a team attempting to rebound from a 7-6 finish in 2021. James Franklin, now in his ninth season, is supervising a 2022...
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
A first World Series softball title remains a viable goal for Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg
The Mid-Atlantic Regional champs went 1-1 Thursday at the RBI Softball World Series in Vero Beach, Florida, meaning Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg remains as a championship contender. Manager Taylor Weisman and her crew rebounded from a 9-4 morning setback to the Houston Astros by eliminating New Jersey’s Hoboken...
Penn State QB target is back on the market; freshman RBs continue to generate buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a development in the Lions’ quest to find a 2023 quarterback, plus a pair of freshman running backs continue to deliver on their hype. Three-star prospect Jaxon Smolik announced on Thursday that he was de-committing from Tulane and reopening his recruitment....
Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg to play for World Series title Saturday
Softball fans can follow MLB.com at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the final clash of the 2022 RBI World Series in Vero Beach, Fla. Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg will be one challenger in that title game. The Mid-Atlantic Regional champion survived a pair of elimination round games Friday, including...
Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg drops Delaware, is bound for Little League World Series in Williamsport
Pennsylvania will be represented well at the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg wrapped up a Mid-Atlantic Region title Friday by downing Delaware 7-3, meaning the state champion is bound for Williamsport.
iheart.com
Hershey Bears Announce Date for TEDDY BEAR TOSS
The Hershey Bears have announced their 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, including the TEDDY BEAR TOSS!. The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.
abc27.com
Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
Harrisburg football coach Calvin Everett cited in connection with car sale scheme
Harrisburg High football coach and athletic director Calvin Everett has been cited in connection with a group accused of odometer tampering and unlawfully selling used cars. Kirsten Keys, Harrisburg’s public relations coordinator, said the district was looking into the matter and could not comment further. Attempts to contact Everett...
WGAL
Carlisle School District's new superintendent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
townlively.com
Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene
Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
