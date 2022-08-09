Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.

