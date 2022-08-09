ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Comments / 2

nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg 8U baseball invited to State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It’s the dream of almost every baseball player to play in the World Series, and the Upper Allen 8U baseball team is getting that chance this upcoming week as they will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey. The team out of Mechanicsburg will play not only the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Hershey Bears Announce Date for TEDDY BEAR TOSS

The Hershey Bears have announced their 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, including the TEDDY BEAR TOSS!. The club's world famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bears host the Bridgeport Islanders at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans litter the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals that are donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 52,341 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's truly a game that all fans must circle on their calendars.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg football coach was trying to help brother, knew nothing about odometer scheme, attorney says

Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett pleaded guilty to a civil penalty Friday for helping his brother sell cars without a license. Everett, 43, paid a fine and court costs totaling $1,059.25 for the single violation and the case is now closed, according to his attorney Brian Perry. The violation is not from the state’s vehicle or crimes code but is considered a professional license offense.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Carlisle School District's new superintendent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
CARLISLE, PA
townlively.com

Millersville Grad Makes Waves In Music Scene

Max Ludewig has been deeply entwined with the music community in Lancaster for over a decade. He joined his first band, Magnolia, in 2012 and has remained active in countless projects over the years since. "I always loved listening to music, and in eighth grade my friends wanted to start a punk band," said Ludewig. "I didn't want to be left out, so I joined. It gave me a good reason to pick up the guitar my mom had bought me the previous year that I hadn't touched yet." The group performed at multiple venues throughout Ludewig's years as a student at Manheim Township High School, including a venue he began running himself. Beat Mountain, as it was called, saw not only local artists perform but also touring bands from outside the state.
LANCASTER, PA
