Sarasota, FL

Van Gogh exhibit was a hit in extended Sarasota run

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The white tent structure has been removed from the east district of University Town Center and the images and videos of paintings by Vincent Van Gogh have moved to another city, but the Sarasota run of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit was considered a major success by its organizers.

A spokesman for the touring showcase said nearly 150,000 people visited the exhibit during its five-month stay in Sarasota.

“It absolutely exceeded our expectations for attendance,” spokesman EJ Saftner said. “We are ecstatic about the community response to the art.”

“Beyond Van Gogh” is one of about a half-dozen different immersive art shows traveling around the world that bring visitors into the work of the Dutch master. It features digital projections of about 300 paintings that are displayed on the floor and walls, giving the view a sense of the artist’s creative process.

Thousands signed up to get details when organizers first announced last October that the show was coming to Sarasota, even before dates and a location were revealed.

The exhibit opened in Sarasota March 4 and was originally announced to run for seven weeks through April 24. It was later extended through July 24 . Saftner said it was open for 142 days.

The show has multiple presentations operating in different cities simultaneously. It is now on display in Atlantic City, Charleston, Fresno, California, Louisville and Omaha. The production is acceptingance registration for pre-sale tickets for upcoming dates in West Palm Beach, as well as several other cities.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Van Gogh exhibit was a hit in extended Sarasota run

Longboat Observer

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.

Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms return for the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7 a.m. hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8 p.m. happens around Aug. 24. Our dry...
SARASOTA, FL
