Van Gogh exhibit was a hit in extended Sarasota run

The white tent structure has been removed from the east district of University Town Center and the images and videos of paintings by Vincent Van Gogh have moved to another city, but the Sarasota run of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit was considered a major success by its organizers.

A spokesman for the touring showcase said nearly 150,000 people visited the exhibit during its five-month stay in Sarasota.

“It absolutely exceeded our expectations for attendance,” spokesman EJ Saftner said. “We are ecstatic about the community response to the art.”

“Beyond Van Gogh” is one of about a half-dozen different immersive art shows traveling around the world that bring visitors into the work of the Dutch master. It features digital projections of about 300 paintings that are displayed on the floor and walls, giving the view a sense of the artist’s creative process.

Thousands signed up to get details when organizers first announced last October that the show was coming to Sarasota, even before dates and a location were revealed.

The exhibit opened in Sarasota March 4 and was originally announced to run for seven weeks through April 24. It was later extended through July 24 . Saftner said it was open for 142 days.

The show has multiple presentations operating in different cities simultaneously. It is now on display in Atlantic City, Charleston, Fresno, California, Louisville and Omaha. The production is acceptingance registration for pre-sale tickets for upcoming dates in West Palm Beach, as well as several other cities.

