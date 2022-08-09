Scattered storms possible Tuesday afternoon, more Saharan dust blows in Tuesday night

Video: Scattered storms possible Tuesday afternoon as more Saharan dust blows in tonight Central Florida is forecast to see a 50% chance of scattered afternoon storms on Tuesday. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to see a 50% chance of scattered afternoon storms on Tuesday.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields says the average high temperature across Center Florida will be around 93 degrees before the storms roll in.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

More Saharan dust is also moving into Florida on Tuesday evening, which will bring drier conditions and lower storm chances to 30% on Wednesday through Friday.

The dust and lower rain amounts will also lower the air quality and raise temperatures this week.

The highs for later this week should get to the upper 90s each day.

A nearby front may also increase rain chances later this week.

Channel 9 is also tracking the tropics and monitoring one tropical wave off the coast of Africa, but more time is needed to see where it’s going.

WATCH: Saharan dust: How and when it will impact the weather in Central Florida (Brian Shields, WFTV.com/WFTV)

>>> WATCH LIVE RADAR HERE <<<

Looking at the tropics, Shields said there’s one disturbance off the coast of Africa that could develop into the next named story, but early indications are that it will remain at sea.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2022 Cox Media Group