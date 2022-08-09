Vermont primary: Congressional election could be historic in November

Vermont Senate Pro Tempore Becca Balint won the Democratic nomination to represent Vermont in U.S. Congress, defeating her closest rival, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, according to the Associated Press.

Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to the U.S. House or Senate; if she is elected in November, Balint would be the first.

“Look at what we’ve done tonight, look at what we’ve done,” Balint told supporters in a speech posted to social media. “For the first time in history in Vermont, it looks like a woman and a member of the LGBTQ community is probably going to go to Congress. It’s finally our time.”

In November, Balint will face Progressive nominee Barbara Nolfi and Republican nominee Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran who describes himself as a non-traditional candidate.

Madden says he's an independent and has said he considered declining the nomination if he won — until he learned that would allow the party to choose a replacement for the November ballot.

The AP also called U.S. Rep. Peter Welch as the winner of the Democratic U.S. Senate primary to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring after 48 years in office.

Welch will face retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy, who defeated former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan in Tuesday's Republican primary for the Senate seat. Malloy says he believes he can win in November, although no Republican has represented the state in Washington since 2001 when the late Sen. Jim Jeffords left the GOP to become an independent, switching control of the Senate from Republican to Democratic. The Progressive nominee for the U.S. Senate seat, Martha Abbott, rounds out the major-party contenders for the U.S. Senate seat.

Gov. Phil Scott easily won the Republican gubernatorial primary and will face Brenda Siegel, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor, in November. Siegel, an activist who last year slept on the Statehouse steps for 27 nights pressuring the state to expand eligibility for its winter motel program for homeless Vermonters , said in a statement that she believes she is the first single mom to hold a major party nomination in Vermont.

Republican Joe Benning and Democrat David Zuckerman declared victory in their parties' primaries and will face off for an open Vermont lieutenant governor's seat in November.

Democratic Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George overcame a challenge for the Democratic nomination by Ted Kenney, who was supported by police unions amid frustration with George's progressive policies. George prevailed in every precinct of the county, according to unofficial results.

Kenney conceded the race to George on Tuesday evening: “I know that many of those who encouraged me to run are disappointed,” Kenney said in a statement . “I would encourage each of you who work in public safety to work with the State’s Attorney to secure public safety and reform.”

The winners of the party primaries will join minor party and independent candidates on the general election ballot Nov. 8.

Below are unofficial results of key races tracked by the Burlington Free Press.

Vermont Democratic primary

Nominee for U.S. senator

Peter Welch, Norwich (projected nominee with 85% of the vote, according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Isaac Evans-Frantz, Brattleboro (7%)

Niki Thran, Warren (5%)

Nominee for U.S. representative

Becca Balint, Brattleboro (projected nominee with 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Tuesday)

Molly Gray, Burlington (36%)

Louis Meyers, South Burlington (2%)

Sianay Chase Clifford, Essex (1%)

Nominee for governor

Brenda Siegel, Newfane

Nominee for lieutenant governor

David Zuckerman, Hinesburg (leading with 42% of the vote, according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Kitty Toll, Danville (37%)

Patricia Preston, Burlington (9%)

Charlie Kimbell, Woodstock (7%)

Nominee for secretary of state

Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Bradford (declared victory, leading with 36% of the vote according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Chris Winters, Berlin (34%)

John Odum, Montpelier (14%)

Nominee for state treasurer

Mike Pieciak, Winooski

Nominee for attorney general

Charity R. Clark, Williston (leading with 58% of the vote according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Rory Thibault, Cabot (28%)

Nominee for auditor of accounts

Doug Hoffer, Burlington (incumbent)

Nominee for Chittenden County state's attorney

Sarah George (incumbent, leading with 53% of ballots cast according to unofficial results at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Kenney conceded Tuesday night and congratulated George on the victory.)

Ted Kenney (33%)

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Central (3 seats)

Phil Baruth, Burlington

Andrew Brown, Essex

Dawn Ellis, Burlington

Martine Larocque Gulick, Burlington

Erhard Mahnke, Burlington

Tanya Vyhovsky, Essex

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, unofficial results from the Associated Press showed Baruth (24%) and Vyhovsky (21%) as the top vote-getters with Gulick (16.4%) and Mahnke (16.4%) in a tight contest for the third nomination. Mahnke, two votes behind Gulick, said Wednesday he would likely call for a recount.

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden North (1 seat)

Irene Wrenner, Essex (leading with 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Associated Press at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Shelden conceded the race.)

Brian Shelden, Essex (41%)

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Southeast (3 seats)

Thomas Chittenden, South Burlington

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Lyons, Williston

Steve May, Richmond

Lewis Mudge, Charlotte

Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Shelburne

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, unofficial results from the Associated Press showed Lyons (30%), Ram Hinsdale (27%) and Chittenden (26%) leading.

Vermont Republican primary

Nominee for U.S. senator

Gerald Malloy, Weathersfield (leading with 40% of the vote according to unofficial results at 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Christina Nolan, Burlington (36%)

Myers Mermel, Manchester (17%)

Nominee for U.S. representative

Liam Madden, Rockingham (projected nominee with 35% of ballots cast, according to unofficial results at 10 p.m.)

Ericka Bundy Redic, Burlington (27%)

Anya Tynio, Charleston (23%)

Nominee for governor

Phil Scott, Berlin (incumbent , projected nominee with 67% of the vote according to unofficial results at 10 a.m. Wednesday.)

, Stephen C. Bellows, Grand Isle (18%)

Peter Duval, Underhill (12%)

Nominee for lieutenant governor

Joe Benning, Lyndon (leading with 49% of the vote according to unofficial results as of 10 a.m. Wednesday)

Gregory M. Thayer, Rutland (40%)

Nominee for secretary of state

H. Brooke Paige, Washington

Nominee for state treasurer

H. Brooke Paige, Washington

Nominee for attorney general

H. Brooke Paige, Washington

Nominee for auditor of accounts

H. Brooke Paige, Washington

Nominee for Chittenden County state's attorney

None listed on ballot

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Central (3 seats)

None listed on ballot

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden North (1 seat)

Leland Morgan, Milton

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Southeast (3 seats)

None listed on ballot

Vermont Progressive primary

Nominee for U.S. senator

Martha Abbott, Underhill

Nominee for U.S. representative

Barbara Nolfi, Burlington

Nominee for governor

Susan Hatch Davis, Washington

Nominee for lieutenant governor

None listed on ballot

Nominee for secretary of state

Robert Millar, Winooski

Nominee for state treasurer

Don Schramm, Burlington

Nominee for attorney general

Elijah Bergman, Danby

Nominee for auditor of accounts

Marielle A. Blais, Brandon

Nominee for Chittenden County state's attorney

None listed on ballot

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Central (3 seats)

None listed on ballot

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden North (1 seat)

None listed on ballot

Nominee for state senate, Chittenden Southeast (3 seats)

None listed on ballot

