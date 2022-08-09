ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Along a quiet Tazewell County road is a place for opioid users to get help

By Steve Stein
WASHINGTON – Spring Creek Road winds through the quiet, mostly rural Harvard Hills subdivision.

Around a bend in the road across from a corn field is a historic building that served as a school for more than 100 years.

The building now has offices with small spaces for seven tenants, common areas including a kitchen, conference room and handicapped-accessible bathrooms, and 10 parking spaces on gravel in front.

The newest tenant in the former Columbia School at 24363 Spring Creek Road is BrightSide Clinic, which opened July 13.

BrightSide is a medication- and counseling-focused outpatient opioid addiction treatment center that was founded in 2015 and has locations in six other Illinois communities – Bloomingdale, North Aurora, Northbrook, Ottawa, Rockford and Tinley Park.

These locations work with about 700 patients monthly. BrightSide operators say 87% of their patients successfully continue treatment and 98% of their patients report they are stable or progressing to a stable recovery.

Standard costs for BrightSide patients are $375 for the first month and $200 for each month after that.

"What are we not? We're not a methadone clinic with people coming in daily for it," said Alex Strong, BrightSide outreach and referral specialist, addressing a concern that sprouted from nearby community members in June after it was announced the clinic was moving into the Spring Creek Studios.

"Our patients see a medical professional and are prescribed medication that they pick up at the pharmacy of their choice and take in the comfort of their home," Strong said.

"They may need to take the medication for life, three months or six months. In any case, it's life-changing."

Getting a patient to a BrightSide Clinic isn't easy, Strong said.

"There's a stigma, of course, about realizing you have an addiction problem and seeking help," he said. "But we're a judgment-free zone. We're a family here. Patients can open up to us, including patients from the LGBTQ and transgender communities."

It was Strong, a Peoria-area resident, who pushed for a Peoria-area location for a Brightside Clinic and found the open space at Spring Creek Studios early this year.

BrightSide can be reached at (224) 205-7863 or via email info@brightsideclinic.com. The BrightSide website is brightsideclinic.com.

The winding road that leads to the BrightSide Clinic in Washington Township is an appropriate metaphor for the opioid addiction that brings a patient to the clinic – and the legal hurdle the building owner had to navigate before the clinic could open.

On July 6, the Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special use for an adaptive reuse of the building as an office building with multiple rented spaces.

That legal step wasn't done in 2018 when the building was purchased by its current owner, Seibert Properties, because it was believed the building area was zoned office, not residential, according to Seibert Properties' application for the adaptive special use.

The building has had offices since approximately 2005.

According to Washington Historical Society records, Columbia District 49 – and Columbia School – became part of the Central School District in 1974 in a consolidation after the Columbia district's tax base surged because of construction in the district.

The Central School District used the school building until 2004, when it was sold.

The school building dates to at least 1872, when it was located about a half-mile north of its current spot. The building was moved to its current location just after the turn of the 20th century.

Additions and improvements to the school building through the years included a $30,000 addition in 1961 that included two classrooms, an office and improved restrooms.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.

