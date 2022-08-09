ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Fire departments from around Pennsylvania visit Somerset, walk in firemen's parade

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
 3 days ago
The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department hosted the 129th annual convention of the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association last week. Fire departments from 32 counties in western Pennsylvania attended.

The parade on Saturday included many of the local firetrucks, fire department bands and local kids.

Convention:Parade, other events planned as Somerset hosts regional firemen's convention

Before the parade, one visiting fire department's firetruck caught fire in front of 779 North Center Ave., Somerset, near Dairy Queen.

Sipesville, Listie and Scalp Level fire departments were dispatched, as well as Somerset Borough Police Department.

Night Out:Somerset Night Out returns to Union Street Playground Tuesday

Somerset police Chief Randy Cox said a fire department had just arrived in Somerset when their truck's brakes caught fire. Cox said the firetruck's tires exploded from the flames but no one was injured.

Somerset fire Chief Jim Clark said the truck was from the St. Thomas Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. He thanked the mutual aid companies for covering for Somerset during the fire call and the entire convention.

"On Friday, Meyersdale, Friedens and Sipesville responded to 14 calls for us because of that storm," he said. "It's very much appreciated."

He also thanked Listie, Sipesville and Scalp Level departments for responding to Somerset's calls on Saturday.

Upgrades:Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department planning upgrades to fire hall

Clark also said the convention was a great way to showcase the Somerset community and community support for the fire department.

"I want to thank all of the parade participants for making the parade successful and for the Listie and New Centerville fire police for controlling the intersections for the parade," he said. "And a big thank-you to the Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, Somerset Borough Police Department, Somerset Borough administration, and Somerset Borough maintenance for their cooperation in meeting some of our logistical needs during the convention. It's very much appreciated."

He also thanked the local businesses and The EADS Group for sponsoring the event.

"And a huge thank-you to the Somerset Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for the fantastic meals that they served at both banquets and all the support they give the fire department," he said. "And I also thank the members who made this convention a success."

Lastly, Clark said he was proud of the Somerset fire department for placing second in their first ever battle of the barrel competition. He congratulated Shanksville for placing first in a well-fought battle.

The Daily American

The Daily American

