ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'A great vibe to it': Getting Athens print shop Flat File started proved a community effort

By Alex Anteau, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW2uQ_0hA7Jg2B00

Flat File Print Shop officially opened in June for business.

Named for the flat file cabinets used for storing artwork in a printmaking studio, the shop aims to provide printmaking services, studio space, equipment and classes for the local community.

“It’s just been really cool hanging out. The shop has a great vibe to it,” said Ben Reese, who’s taken two of the shop’s printmaking classes. “It’s been really neat to see what I’ve come up with and physically created.”

Flat File also provides screen-preparation services, where clients can drop off their blank silkscreens and the images they want printed on them. The process requires a darkroom, an exposure unit and two days for the stencils to fully dry in the Georgia humidity.

“I like the idea of helping people who want to DIY at their house,” Amanda Burk , the shop’s founder, said. “The idea of helping artists create was really interesting to me and teaching people who don’t know [the printmaking process] yet was really exciting.”

A printmaking comeback tour

Flat File Print Shop isn’t Burk’s first brick-and-mortar endeavor. In 2012, she founded Double Dutch Press , a Normaltown print shop, with Katherine McGuire. The shop ran until 2016.

Since Double Dutch closed, Burk has been teaching college art courses and helped set up printmaking facilities at the Lyndon House and Piedmont College. She said people continued to regularly approach her for printmaking services.

“I was thinking I might get back into the printmaking business and the town really seemed to support it when Double Dutch was open, so I felt like there was still interest there,” Burk said.

'Japanese soul food': Restaurant PONKO Chicken is opening in Athens. Here's where and when

Local actor on 'Stranger Things': Commerce actor featured on 'Stranger Things' began TV career at 52

At first, the possibility seemed unlikely. Commercial real estate prices were high. Burk had trouble finding a space that fit the needs of the shop until a friend put her in touch with a property at 919 N. Chase St., recently vacated by Shadebeast record shop.

“It’s kind of like the universe opened up,” Burk said. “The space is perfect … and the landlords are really excited about having an Athens-based business.”

Flat File Print Shop a local effort

Once Burk had the space, she needed the funding to get it up and running. Having operated a similar business before, she already had a lot of the necessary equipment and experience, but didn’t feel like she was an ideal candidate for a bank loan.

“Because Double Dutch existed and people already understood what I was trying to do, Kickstarter made sense,” Burk said.

When setting up her Kickstarter, Burk approached local artists and community stakeholders, and soon she’d set up a fundraising campaign that offered printmaking classes in the new facility, limited-edition prints from local artists, coffee roasting classes by Jittery Joe’s and donuts from Ike and Jane (since closed).

“It was really awesome to have people coming together like that to make it happen,” Burk said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGNeY_0hA7Jg2B00

However, the process wasn’t without its highs and lows.

“The day I launched the Kickstarter, I did not stop shaking,” Burk said. “It was a roller coaster, and I don't know that I'd recommend it to everybody, because [even when you’re supported] every day you're watching your worth measured in dollars … it was pretty harsh.”

If Burk didn’t meet her funding goal in a month, she’d lose the funds she raised. But in the end, the community came through, pushing her past her funding goal. Despite waves of self-doubt, Burk described the experience as “really awesome”.

“The fact that I was able to get crowdfunding to open was super heartwarming and made me feel like I've been living in the right town for as long as I have been,” Burk said.

'A community-oriented art process'

According to Burk, “Printmaking is a community-oriented art process.”

“A print shop is a very inspiring space where people help each other and there's a lot of creativity,” she said. “So that in itself is really awesome to have access to. But then the other thing is just the equipment.”

Presses, supplies and space are expensive, so these resources are typically shared among a group of people.

UGA performance lineup: Ukraine Orchestra, 'This American Life' host, award-winning R&B duo headed for Athens

“Not everyone can have access to a press in their house,” Burk said. This poses a particular challenge to art school graduates who lose access to their studio space once they finish school. Burk has even worked with clients who haven’t printed in 10 or 20 years who want to get involved again.

Zoe Daniel, a student in one of Burk’s Saturday workshops, remembers how difficult the screen-printing process was in college.

“I have memories of painstakingly painting resist onto screens and then setting them out in the sun and praying they don’t overexpose,” Daniel said. “I was really surprised at how streamlined the screen-printing process has become.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 'A great vibe to it': Getting Athens print shop Flat File started proved a community effort

Comments / 0

Related
accgov.com

"Firefly Discovery Ride" along the Firefly Trail

If you have been hearing about the Firefly Trail and how much fun it is to ride a bike on, it’s time to discover what it is all about. Pump up the tires on those family bikes and join Trails and Open Space staff on this fun ride. Learn about the history of the trail and future plans. See Athens from a new direction, and discover what a wonderful paved trail system you have here in the Classic City. Bring your own bikes and gear for this six-mile round trip tour.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Business
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Commercial Real Estate#Crowdfunding#Real Estate Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Smallbusiness Industry#Flat File Print Shop#Double Dutch Press#Dutch#The Lyndon House#Piedmont College
Red and Black

Classic City Classics: Spots that have drawn loyal Athens customers for decades

This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars. DePalma’s Italian Cafe. Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road. What started...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

ACCPD searches for home vandalism suspects

Athens-Clarke County Police have released security camera photographs of two people wanted for what police are calling the repeated vandalism of homes in Boulevard Woods Park. The photos show two young people, both white males. From the ACCPD Facebook page…. ACCPD is requesting assistance in identifying the individuals depicted in...
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit

OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
OXFORD, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy