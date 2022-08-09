ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

2022 Complete Somerset County High School Football Schedule

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wP1hh_0hA7Jf9S00

This page will also serve as the scores page throughout the season and will be updated weekly.

Daily American Top 30Meet the Daily American's top 30 Somerset County football players to watch in 2022

Berlin Brothersvalley

Aug. 27 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 2 - vs. Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Clear Spring (Md.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Windber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - vs. North Star, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - vs. Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Chasing a crownWinning WestPAC title has extra meaning in conference's final football season

Conemaugh Township

Aug. 26 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - OPEN

Oct. 14 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Meyersdale

Aug. 26 - at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - OPEN

Sept. 9 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

North Star

Aug. 26 - vs. Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - at Keyser (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Somerset

Aug. 26 - vs. Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m. at Saint Francis University

Sept. 9 - vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Bedford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Richland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 - at Central, 7 p.m.

Windber

Aug. 27 - vs. Fairfield, 11:30 a.m. at Chambersburg High School

Sept. 2 - vs. Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - vs. Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
City
Richland, PA
City
Windber, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Somerset County, PA
Education
City
Chestnut Ridge, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Fairfield, PA
City
Somerset, PA
City
Brownsville, PA
City
Forest Hills, PA
Somerset County, PA
Sports
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Route 22 traffic pattern to change

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the traffic pattern on Route 22 is scheduled to change. On Monday, August 15 the traffic pattern at the Cresson Summit Interchange project in Cresson Township will be switched. The eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell man killed in Somerset County crash

A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Saint Francis University#Football Players#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#North Star#Claysburg Kimmel
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford resort hosting WWII weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages. The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back […]
BEDFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

Two vehicle crash near turnpike in Bedford County, injuries reported

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Bedford Count on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, at 7:36 a.m. crews were called to I-99 in Bedford Township at the end of the PA Turnpike exit/entrance ramp near the former Ed’s Steak House for a two vehicle crash, according to dispatch. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of hitting kid, strangling woman

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was put behind bars after being accused of hitting a kid who tried to stop him from strangling a woman. Police were called to a home in Duncansville Aug. 7 where a woman accused 41-year-old Joshua Guyer of getting physically violent during an argument in the garage of […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy