2022 Complete Somerset County High School Football Schedule

This page will also serve as the scores page throughout the season and will be updated weekly.

Daily American Top 30Meet the Daily American's top 30 Somerset County football players to watch in 2022

Berlin Brothersvalley

Aug. 27 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 2 - vs. Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Clear Spring (Md.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Windber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - vs. North Star, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - vs. Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Chasing a crownWinning WestPAC title has extra meaning in conference's final football season

Conemaugh Township

Aug. 26 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - OPEN

Oct. 14 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Meyersdale

Aug. 26 - at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - OPEN

Sept. 9 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Moshannon Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

North Star

Aug. 26 - vs. Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - at Keyser (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Windber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 - at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Somerset

Aug. 26 - vs. Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m. at Saint Francis University

Sept. 9 - vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - vs. Bedford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Richland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 - at Central, 7 p.m.

Windber

Aug. 27 - vs. Fairfield, 11:30 a.m. at Chambersburg High School

Sept. 2 - vs. Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - vs. Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at North Star, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 - vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 - vs. Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 - at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 - vs. Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 - at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28/29 - Heritage-WestPAC Crossover

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.