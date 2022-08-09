ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Why 73 townhome rentals for East Asheville have some residents saying 'stop'

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fBAK_0hA7JbcY00

ASHEVILLE - A proposal to build 73 single-family rental townhomes in East Asheville’s Oakley neighborhood is headed to an Aug. 10 Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting for initial approval, but some residents are concerned about narrow roads, limited space and potentially dangerous congestion.

Kelly Connors, 45, lives on Pinnacle View Road along with a handful of other homeowners. She’s been in her home for two and ½ years, but is an Oakley native, she said.

Her property borders the proposed development, which includes 14 buildings, 73 units — though designs for the project show 74 units — and 155 parking spaces on a portion of roughly 6.5 acres.

Connors created a Change.org petition titled “Help stop Pinnacle View Townhome.” It has since received 66 signatures.

“Help us say NO to rental townhouse development on Pinnacle View Rd in Oakley NC,” Connors wrote in the petition. “This will have a huge impact on our roads, water, sewer and school systems. Imagine 154 more cars on School Road East, Oakview Park Road and Fairview Road. As an Oakley native and resident, I would not like having this development next door to me.”

When reached by phone the Pinnacle View development project applicant and developer Matt Cotton told the Citizen Times he was not immediately able to comment on the project. Though the company managing the development is called “TR 31 Pinnacle View, LLC,” applicant email addresses are associated with Trilogy Investment Company in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Connors and others are especially worried area roads can't support the proposed development.

“The infrastructure, Pinnacle View Road especially, is not equipped to handle this,” Connors said. “It’s a narrow road, it’s not been maintained. It is actually starting to break off on the edges.”

Connors also is concerned about how providing water and sewer services to the area could affect her and her neighbors. Metropolitan Sewerage District of Buncombe County in the project’s application said the project will need an extension of sewer line to the area or a pump station.

“Our roads can’t handle anymore of the traffic that we already have,” said Janet Wofford, in a comment on the Change.org petition. “Our roads are curvy and it’s hard enough for cars, not to mention fire trucks, buses etc. please sign to stop this development. Don’t we have enough housing developments going on now that are unaffordable? Why add one more to our already crowded neighborhood.”

Another commenter was worried the new townhomes would put pressure on the Reynolds school district.

“The Reynolds School District can't handle the additional children this apartment complex would bring in. Then there's the issue of traffic on Oakley School Road There's already more traffic than it can handle,” said commenter Rebecca Wright.

Connors said she has four kids under the age of 7 at her home at any given time.

“They’re all little,” she said. “What happens if they run into the road? I’m a good distance off that road, but if a kid gets loose from you, it takes a while to catch up with them.”

Nancy Vellano, 79, said she's lived in the Pinnacle View Road area for most of her life and echoed Connors' concern about dilapidated, pothole-filled roads that are too narrow for growing traffic right now.

"If each one of those 74 families has two cars, which usually is what happens," she said, "that's going to add 150 cars to Pinnacle View Road, which is only about 800-900 feet long."

Pinnacle View connects School Road East, which she also said needs maintenance and is "barely wide enough for two cars." She said more congested roads could pose risks to neighbors' pets.

The project’s application insists there won’t be any significant impact to surrounding properties.

Vellano said stormwater management is also an issue.

"I think it's going to be a mess," said Pinnacle View Road resident Leonard Koenick, 81. He's lived at his current home 6 years and has sent developers numerous questions about whether they've done sufficient research to figure out if the development could adversely affect residents.

"It's way overbuilt," Koenick said, noting the same concerns as other neighbors: small roads, population growth and potential negative effects on neighbors.

According to designs, Pinnacle View Road is the only proposed entrance and exit for the development, meaning congestion would likely significantly increase if the project moves forward. Developers will have to get approval to connect to the project from North Carolina Department of Transportation and also will have to complete a traffic study.

Connors noted the development is only on a portion of empty acreage in the area and wanted to know if more development was possible.

Previously:Arden-area developments: More than 800 apartments, townhomes planned

Microhousing in Asheville:Are 231 tiny apartments coming to South Slope?

Developers are requesting a special use permit to establish a planned unit development for the project and will do so at an Aug. 10 Board of Adjustment meeting at noon. The current zoning for the property is residential.

Connors, Vellano, Koenick and other Pinnacle View Road neighbors plan to attend the Aug. 10 meeting.

"I don't like the idea of seeing continuous activity 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Connors said, reflecting on how the Oakley area has burgeoned in development since she was young.

She said she wants to ask Board of Adjustment for water, traffic and school surveys before the development moves forward.

Vellano concurred.

"They need to plan first, before they come in," she said.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
my40.tv

Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says

Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#County Government#Infrastructure#Change Org#Pinnacle View Rd#The Citizen Times#Llc
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
ashevilleblade.com

The trial of Greenleaf Clarke

The trial of a mutual aid medic ends in dismissal as supporters pack the courtroom and the cops’ case falls apart on the stand. Inside a major defeat for city hall’s war on community solidarity with the unhoused. Above: Local medic Greenleaf Clarke is attacked and arrested by...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Zip Trip: History of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in Lake Lure

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 35 years since moviegoers started having the time of their lives. Dirty Dancing debuted in movie theaters on August 21, 1987, and much of the film was shot in Lake Lure. Western North Carolina was one of two locations used to create the “Kellerman’s Resort” for the movie set […]
LAKE LURE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
iheart.com

Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Wrong Way is right way for these entrepreneurs

Before we go any further, let’s get this name thing out of the way: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins. Who creates a new business with such a negative connotation? Thoughtful, deep thinking, intelligent entrepreneurs whose values are inextricably linked to their professional lives, who took a chance on a piece of property when others wouldn’t, and who cast their vision for this new Asheville venture way beyond the horizon of the norm.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

U.S. Forest Service's controversial Southside Timber Sale open for bidding

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A controversial plan proposed by the U.S. Forest Service is back in motion. On Thursday, the agency announced the Southside Timber Sale was up for bid. The U.S. Forest Service first proposed the Southside Timber Sale in 2017. When plans were eventually finalized and the proposal moved forward for bidding in 2021, no bids were received.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy