Asheville, NC

Answer Man: Patton Avenue paving coming soon? Dog park farm connection?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: I know you got “a nose” for stuff going down in town. When the heck is the city going to repave Patton Avenue, especially around Jan Davis Tire, give or take a half mile? That road, with all the bumps, divots and especially sewer covers that are 6 inches below road surface, gotta go. Always feel I'm doing reverse moguls and "which lane, Shicayne.” Gimme the skinny if you have any info, please.

My answer: While I'm not known for anything "skinny," I do have a honker of a nose, so that should help.

Real answer: This is a question that has come up several times over the years, mainly because Patton Avenue is truly a bump-o-rama in this area, and the paving has taken a while. So, I'm happy to report some relief is in sight.

"The city of Asheville Public Works department will be taking on several resurfacing projects in the near future," city of Asheville spokesperson Kim Miller said, noting one of them falls under the stormwater division. "Public Works will take advantage of a major stormwater project in the area of Carter Street, Ann Street and Patton Avenue — the area encompassing Jan Davis Tire, as your reader mentioned."

The project will reduce flooding in the area. While that project is wrapping up, the city "will also be repaving streets, making manhole and utility adjustments, improving crosswalks and sidewalks," Miller said.

She noted you can find out more about this on the city's website: https://bit.ly/3Q6A83b

The city's Transportation Division has worked with Stormwater to select "new street lights to complement and blend into the historic setting of downtown," the site states. Also, the city is coordinating with the NCDOT, Duke Energy and AT&T for utilities and pedestrian improvements. The Public Works Streets Division is "supporting the asphalt resurfacing and sidewalk improvements to improve ADA accessibility."

This reader and others will start seeing work soon.

"We project that construction will start at the end of summer or early fall," Miller said.

Also, City Council on July 26 approved funding to contract for more street preservation.

"This project will focus on preventive maintenance of several streets throughout the city,” Greg Shuler, the city's Public Works director, said via email. "It allows us to invest into roads that are in good to fair condition, and extend their useful life before they need an expensive full rehabilitation."

The plan covers resurfacing of portions of 10 city streets, a total of just over 2 miles of city streets. This process involves adding a thin layer of asphalt and stone to the existing streets.

Streets involved in this project and the length of paving:

• College Street — Beaumont Street to Beaucatcher Road. Distance: .05 mile

• Edgelawn Road — Midland Drive to Stratford Road. Distance: .28 mile.

• Fenner Avenue — Stillwell Street to Lookout Drive. Distance: .30 mile.

• Grovepoint Way — .08 mile.

• Lookout Road — Barnard Avenue to end of maintenance. Distance: .14 mile.

• Mardell Circle — Downing Street to Woodstock Lane. Distance: .18 mile.

• North Bear Creek Road — Bear Creek Drive to West Rash Road. Distance: .92 mile.

• Ozark Spring Lane — .12 mile.

• Stillwell Street — .03 mile.

• Thurland Avenue — Keebler Road to dead end. Distance: .22 mile.

Old farm-to-table operation on dog park site? Last week I fielded a question about the French Broad River Dog Park site and what was there before the park. Drew Reisinger, Buncombe County Register of Deeds, found the site had been an electrical substation before becoming a park. Before the substation, the property was owned by private individuals.

An alert reader, Buck Bragg, quickly emailed.

"John, as Asheville historians will likely point out, the property on which the dog park now sits has a longer and more interesting history," Bragg said. "It was the site of Asheville’s first farm-to-table enterprise."

It was indeed, and the readeincluded a link to a 2017 story by the late, great Citizen Times historian Rob Neufeld, who included an old postcard of the site. It depicted "Asheville from Tahkeeostee Farm, 1889."

Neufeld cited an Asheville Daily Citizen article from Dec. 20, 1889, that noted Asheville was growing and "its suburbs are being built up with fine residences.”

That year, E.G. Carrier "began extending the street railway up the French Broad from the Buncombe County Lumber Co. and the Swannanoa River." A new steel bridge accommodated railway tracks, a walkway and a wagon track.

"Just over the bridge, to the right where the French Broad River Park is now, was Tahkeeostee Farm," Neufeld wrote. "Above it, for about 500 acres, Carrier’s development spread out all the way to Sulphur Springs Road. Tahkeeostee Farm was listed in a tourist advisory as one of the top 41 places to visit in Western North Carolina. It was a country-near-the-city attraction — a place where you could stay overnight and eat good farm food."

So there you have it: it was an original "farm-to-table" operation. Might also explain some of the intriguing smells dogs focus on over there.

Thanks to the reader who let me know about this. Always a good reminder to check Neufeld's old columns — that guy wrote about everything!

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

