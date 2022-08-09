ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

A young man attempts to escape Russian-occupied Ukraine — then he goes silent

By Kat Lonsdorf
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXe8v_0hA7JKoJ00
The Kherson region of Ukraine has been under control of the Russian forces since the early days of the invasion. AP

Back in early February, I traveled to southern Ukraine with a team from NPR, where we met a 22-year-old Ukrainian college student who spoke nearly perfect English.

His name is Vitaliy — we're not using his last name for his safety — and he told us how nervous he was getting about a Russian invasion, especially as troops gathered in Crimea just miles away.

Weeks later, Kherson became the first major city occupied by Russia. It happened so quickly, civilians barely had time to process it, let alone flee.

I have stayed in touch with Vitaliy while his city has remained occupied, and he sends me voice memos through the encrypted messaging app Telegram about what life is like under occupation: What he is worried about, what he is hearing from his friends — anything really.

His messages come almost daily.

For a while, Vitaliy was fairly upbeat. He was worried, of course, but aware that the fighting was worse in other parts of the country, and that Kherson was relatively calm since it was already occupied and the battle had moved on. But as the war drags on, his messages have been getting more desperate.

"I definitely gotta get out of here before June," he tells me in early May. "Because when June comes, I think it will be hell in here, with heavy battles."

Civilian massacres in places like Bucha and Borodyanka have been coming to light. He tells me that he wants to leave Kherson with his mom and go west where he has relatives.

"In June or July, I think our military is going to take action here. I'm afraid that Kherson could be the next Mariupol or Kharkiv," he says.

Vitaliy has heard rumors that the Ukrainian army is moving in, and that they're planning to launch a major offensive to retake the city. He's worried that he will be mobilized to fight — for the Russians.

But then I lose contact with Vitaliy for four days.

When he finally pops back up again, he says Russia has been cutting the internet and cell service, trying to force everyone to switch to Russian SIM cards and networks. This is part of the playbook in areas after Russia takes over.

"That's, like, really horrible. I don't know. I felt like I was stranded on an island," he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBgoX_0hA7JKoJ00
A view of the destroyed Fabrika shopping mall in Kherson on July 20. AFP via Getty Images

Vitaliy has been getting around it, finding weak Wi-Fi signal where he can — the corner store down the street, his mom's office when she goes into work. And he tells me he's still making plans to leave. He has heard rumors that the Russian military will open up the roads leading out of the city in mid-May.

"So, going through the checkpoints, I've heard the Russians are actually stealing phones and computers," he says. "And I have, like, a decoy phone. Just my very old phone, I'd say from 2016. So I'm going to use that, and hide my iPhone."

But weeks pass. Russian troops never open the roads. Vitaliy hears rumors that cars have been shot up trying to leave. He doesn't want to risk it.

And then, Vitaliy goes silent again.

I check in.

"Hey there, I'm sorry, I'm here," he finally responds one day with a new voice memo. "I have a horrible experience that I went through."

He tells me that he and his mom went outside the city to a village to visit his grandma.

"Well, that was a really stupid idea. And I knew that was a stupid idea," he says.

The way there was smooth. But on the way back, they were stopped by Russian soldiers. This is the first time Vitaliy has been so close to them.

"He wanted me to give him my phone. And yeah, so I gave him. But I had my decoy phone. And I did not have anything there, no social media, no photos. And, you know, he thought it was pretty suspicious," Vitaliy says.

The soldier had him get out of the car, and started going through his whole phone.

"He was asking, 'What the hell is this?' He was looking for a reason to detain me. And I remember, I thought, that this is it. I thought that I might die today or something. I don't know," Vitaliy trails off. "It's just a crazy feeling. I don't know. I've never felt that before."

The soldiers finally let him go. But Vitaly was clearly shaken. You can hear it in his voice.

"Yeah, but anyway," he says with a nervous laugh, "there's no way that I'm going anywhere right now."

Vitaly tells me he and his mom have decided they're just going to wait it out until the fighting is over and Kherson is hopefully liberated by Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAgbb_0hA7JKoJ00
A woman takes her belongings to an underground metro station, used as bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 2 in the early days of the war. Aris Messinis/STF/AFP via Getty Images

"We have our basement we can go to, and we'll just do our best to do anything we can to survive," he says.

But then a little over a week ago, Vitaliy pops back up. He seems excited. He says they've changed their minds again.

He tells me he has a classmate who recently decided to go the other way out — south, through Crimea and into Russia and across the border into Georgia, a place friendly to Ukrainians.

"And he says that you guys got nothing to worry about. I thought it was pretty dangerous, but he kind of, like, convinced me to go," Vitaliy says.

Vitaliy is acutely aware that he is a 22-year-old man — just the right age to be fighting in the army. And the battle is moving closer and closer. So he and his mom pack up and find a friend who is also leaving and can drive.

He clears his phone, deletes our chats, removes me and the other NPR journalists from his contacts.

"Because I know the Russians are looking for people with a pro-Ukrainian side," he explains. "But if they're going to find out that I interact with Americans, I mean, they're going to kill me."

They make one more trip to the village to say goodbye to his grandma — she's going to stay — and they go for it.

"Pretty sure this whole experience is going to look like the movie Argo, if you've ever watched it? Like, starring Ben Affleck," he messages.

Vitaliy is really nervous for the trip.

"It's probably going to be, like, the scariest, the hardest experience that I would go through," he says before he leaves.

Vitaliy tells me not to text him. He'll reach out when it's safe.

And yet again, days go by.

And then last week, an audio message pops up in my Instagram.

"Hey Kat, I got through Russia, and I'm in Georgia now," says a familiar voice.

They made it. Vitaliy is exhausted. They drove mostly at night, were interrogated at checkpoints and waited for hours at border crossings.

But they're finally out of Kherson right as it becomes the center of the next phase of the war. And now the next phase of Vitaliy's life — as a refugee — can begin.

Comments / 2

Related
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
CNBC

Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage...
MILITARY
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Putin’s Pals Furious Younger Russians Don’t Want to Die in Ukraine

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marches on, there is a dark undercurrent of waning public support—and it’s coming through even on tightly controlled state television. In the first days of the bloody war, the public was promised a quick victory due to the superiority of Russia’s military. Instead, the Kremlin’s offensive has been plagued by heavy losses and equipment deficiencies, to the point that state TV pundits publicly contemplate seeking aid and assistance from other pariah states—including Iran and North Korea.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ukraine War#Southern Ukraine#Russian#Npr#Ukrainian#Kherson#Borodyanka
The Independent

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.“Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and use any means to derail their plans,” said Andriy, a 32-year-old coordinator of the guerrilla movement in the southern Kherson region.A member of the Zhovta...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy