Newport, RI

Need your Choco Taco fix? A Newport restaurant is considering bringing its version back

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
While the future of the Choco Taco remains uncertain, one local restaurant could be bringing back its own version of the tasty ice cream treat.

Last month, Klondike announced it was discontinuing the Choco Taco, though, after an outpouring of support, the company provided a lifeline via Twitter: “We've heard from our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!”

You might not have to wait quite that long at Thames Street Kitchen, which at one point offered a chocolate-covered taco in three flavors.

NEWPORT FOOD SCENE:Can Newport County ice cream shops step up and replace the Choco Taco?

“We had the Choco Taco on the menu all last year, but they’re incredibly time-consuming,” said Anna Burnley, co-owner of the restaurant. “We made the waffle that is the taco shell. We made the ice cream. We made the topping. We made the chocolate on top.”

Because of the bustle of the summertime, Burnley said the restaurant likely won’t offer the Choco Taco until “maybe the slower season.”

Eat up:Why a Middletown restaurant is warning customers of rising french fry costs

“It’s a little too much to bring it back during the summer, when it’s so chaotic there,” she said. “But after the summer season, I could see it coming back and making a quick appearance on the menu.”

Thames Street Kitchen offered its tacos in dulce de leche, pistachio and strawberry, and even sold them in packs of three and six at its sister restaurant, Mission in Middletown.

“They were a lot of fun,” Burnley said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
