Newport County's COVID cases fall 11.3%; Rhode Island cases surge 11.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Rhode Island in the week ending Sunday, rising 11.3% as 2,078 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,867 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 781,487 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.27% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 110 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 124 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 23,586 cases and 96 deaths.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Kent County with 212 cases per 100,000 per week; Providence County with 173; and Bristol County with 171. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,108 cases; Kent County, with 348 cases; and Washington County, with 206. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Washington, Kent and Providence counties.

In Rhode Island, two people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, four people were reported dead.

A total of 412,477 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,632 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,112,922 people have tested positive and 1,033,556 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 118

The week before that: 93

Four weeks ago: 110

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 72,801

The week before that: 72,098

Four weeks ago: 67,603

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 24 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 33 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.