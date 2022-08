(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Peter Welch's bid to move into the Senate got rousing approval from voters in the Vermont primary Tuesday. Welch, a Democrat, will face Republican Gerald Molloy on Nov. 8 in the bid to fill the seat of Sen. Patrick Leahy, who last November announced he would not seek reelection this year. Leahy, first Democrat to win a Vermont seat in the U.S. Senate, was initially elected in fall 1974 and serves as president pro tempore of the chamber.

