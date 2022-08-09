Drive-through Starbucks could be coming to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A newly built Starbucks location with a drive-through window could be coming to a local shopping center.

The Planning Board on Wednesday night will take up an application from Aquidneck Group LLC, which is proposing to build a new commercial structure at Aquidneck Centre at 99 East Main Road.

According to a memo from Town Planner Ron Wolanski to members of the Planning Board, the project requires “special-use permit(s) from the Zoning Board of Review for the proposed drive-thru and the expansion of the shopping center.”

“Therefore, the Planning Board’s review will result in a recommendation to the Zoning Board,” Wolanski wrote.

Members of the Planning Board conducted a site visit on Aug. 4, and the Technical Review Committee also discussed the proposal during its meeting on July 27. The TRC voted to forward a positive recommendation to the Planning Board with some conditions, including a new traffic pattern. The applicant is also seeking a set of waivers from certain design standards.

According to the site plan, the 2,262-square foot building would be built in the northwest corner of the shopping center, between the Citizens Bank branch and Aquidneck Liquors. There would be room for 11 cars at the drive-through window, and additional parking spots along East Main Road.

There is currently a Starbucks location at the end of the shopping plaza at Aquidneck Centre, but it lacks a drive-through window. The property abuts at Dunkin’ location with a drive-through.