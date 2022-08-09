ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Two-way traffic on State Street in Portsmouth will cause more harm than good: Letters

By Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
Two-way traffic on State Street will cause more harm than good

Regarding State Street as a proposed, two-way traffic street, I strongly believe that there will be far too much confusion, a loss of parking spaces and an overwhelming increase of traffic on State Street by converting it. Another negative result will be the back-up of bridge traffic, both coming and going as well.

Most sadly, a most troubling result due to the newly suggested traffic plan, al fresco dining along both sides of State Street during the many good weather months, will no longer be available to diners, not only the residents of our community, but also the many visitors and tourists who look forward each year to the special and pleasing experience of dining outdoors here in our beautiful city by the sea.

I, and many others, also feel deep concern and regret regarding the negative effect on the lovely space where American flags are flying encircling the sculpture monument made of granite and saved from the original Memorial Bridge. This special and meaningful place is situated close to the approach of the bridge on the Portsmouth side and dedicated to all those from Portsmouth who served in World War One. Special bricks, also encircle the monument, each one named by the families of those who served and made sacrifices in any of the wars in which these veterans fought and died.

Our original Memorial Bridge was inaugurated in 1923 by Mayor Mary Carey Dondero, along with her five year-old daughter, Eileen, who later became our most beloved Mayor Eileen Dondero Foley. (One may see Mayor Foley’s portrait on the wall of our Portsmouth City Council Chamber)

I would request, that our City Councilors and others in our City of Portsmouth involved in the decision-making regarding the proposed plan of two–way traffic on State Street, seriously consider the scenario which I have presented as well as the concerns of others who have shared their thoughts and opinions regarding the various problems which would be caused by this proposed plan for State Street.

With my deepest thanks.

Lee Roberts

Portsmouth

Lang Road and Route 1 intersection work a complete waste of money

Congratulations Portsmouth for the complete waste of money to reconfigure the Lang Road and Route 1 intersection.

Regardless if this was Portsmouth and/or state money financing the project it was not warranted. The simple solution would have been to install a traffic light at the intersection and save a lot of money. There are numerous cases where traffic lights are close to each other if that was the consideration. Possibly the bigger concern is the potential for more accidents. Impaired drivers (drunk or on drugs) traveling inbound or outbound on Lang Road may continue to drive straight, missing the road changes and cause a serious accident.

Alan Smith

Rye

When reporters are told: 'That's a good question' they need to keep pushing

There are several phrases and words that I wish we could, if not abolish, at least limit. “Awesome” and “incredible” are two, since very little is either.

“Thank you for your service” also bothers me, but, in this case, it’s because of its underuse. Why can’t we extend that gratitude beyond people who are willing to kill and die? I admit, I’m a pacifist, but, even so, there are a lot of people whose service is worth a thank you, including teachers, nurses, homecare workers and garbage collectors.

However, the single phrase that bothers me most lately – and poses the greatest threat – is “That’s a good question.” Reporters, like all people, enjoy being told they’ve said something smart. However, with reporters, that can be distracting. It can “soften” their approach – deterring them from pursuing answers or asking hard or uncomfortable questions.

It also gives the person being questioned a chance to calculate how they want to respond. Perhaps “That’s a good question” is sometimes a simple act of civility, but its frequency makes me think it is more often a calculated response.

Maybe it has its place, though. Consider saying “That’s a good question” when a police officer asks, “Do you know how fast you were driving?” They might just be flattered enough to not give you a ticket!

Cathy Wolff

Kittery, Maine

Democrats strengthen Medicare while Republicans continue baseless attacks

Last Sunday Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, appeared on CBS 's "Face the Nation" to discuss the Inflation Reduction bill that was still being debated in the Senate as the show aired. During the interview, Mr. Scott was asked by the moderator if there was anything he considered good in the legislation, noting that it expands Medicare access,  and that will reduce the budget deficit.  Mr. Scott responded. "Here's the way I look at it.  Right now, this bill actually ought to be called the war on seniors act. I mean, this is a war on Medicare." Very interesting comments from a man whose party never supported Medicare from the very beginning, and have tried to defund it and privatize it for decades. In fact, just recently, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has suggested that Medicare and Social Security be reauthorized every year by Congress. Imagine the stress placed on seniors worrying that Medicare and/or Social Security could be eliminated or drastically changed every year. Talk about a war on seniors.

It was a curious decision by Republicans to have Mr. Scott appear on national television and talk about a war on seniors and Medicare.  However, considering Mr. Scott's history with Medicare fraud, who would know more about waging war on Medicare than him? For those who do not recall, before becoming a politician, Mr. Scott was the the head of Columbia/HCA one of the largest for-profit healthcare companies in the nation.   Columbia/HCA was responsible for what the Department of Justice in 2003 called the largest healthcare fraud case in U.S. History. (DOJ 6/2003)  In its settlement with the government, the company admitted to 14 felonies related to fraudulent billing and practices, most of which took place under Mr. Scott's leadership. Columbia/HCA gave kickbacks to doctors so they would refer patients. Columbia/HCA made patients look sicker than they were , so Medicare would pay more. The settlement with the government required Columbia/HCA to pay $1.7 billion in fines, then the largest health care fraud case in the country.  As a result of this case Mr. Scott was forced out of his position by the Columbia/HCA Board.  Mr. Scott left the company with $300 million in stock, $5.1 million severance and a $950,000-per-year consulting contract for 5 years.(Sun-Sentinel 10/02/2018)

So now Mr. Scott is claiming that the Democrats passing legislation that reduces drug costs for seniors on Medicare is somehow waging war on Medicare and seniors. As a senior, I prefer the type of war the Democrats are waging against Medicare than the war Mr. Scott's company waged and what Republicans would do to Medicare given the opportunity.

Rich DiPentima, LTC, USAF retired

Portsmouth

