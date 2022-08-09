Salsa artist EhShawnee to perform in Utica: What you need to know

Touching down in Utica at 2:45 a.m. Monday, Dominican-American salsa artist EhShawnee looked out the window at the city of Utica.

"I was like 'Wow, it's beautiful,'" she said. "It reminds me of Providence, the city that I come from. It's very small, but we have a lot of diversity and a lot of culture there."

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association has teamed up with Levitt AMP Utica to bring award-winning artist EhShawnee to Utica for two days of Latin American music and celebration Sunday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Aug. 29.

The first concert will be held at the MVLA's 16th Annual Latino American Festival. Both concerts will have free admission and will close out Levitt AMP's summer concert series for the year.

Born in the Dominican Republic, EhShawnee moved to Providence, Rhode Island at a young age and has spent her musical career touring the Dominican Republic and United States. She is especially popular in the Dominican Republic, where she has released multiple top 10 singles and was named "Best New Act" by the Premio Conga de la Salsa in 2019. She was also just named "Best International Artist" by the Premio Conga this year.

EhShawnee said she is "very happy, very excited to share new things with my people here in Utica."

EhShawnee will be performing alongside a 12-person salsa band. While her music is primarily salsa, she says that it frequently fuses elements of styles from other Latin American countries as well as Arabic music.

"We saw her perform last summer and we came back and said, 'We absolutely have to bring her here,'" said Michelle Truett, Levitt AMP Utica's coordinator. "There were so many instruments I can't even tell you. They provide this layered sound that's impossible not to dance to."

The MVLA's 16th Annual Latino American Festival will run from noon to 7 p.m., Sunday Aug. 28 at Hanna Park, 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will kick off with a Latino Cultural Fashion Show, as well as a parade that will feature children representing the cultural diversity in the Mohawk Valley.

Other activities will include the annual dominoes tournament and Zumba. Several kids' activities such as hula hooping, relay racing, Double Dutch, water balloons and face painting will also be available. EhShawnee will be performing alongside her band and there will be performances by Latin singer H-Melody and DJ Richy. Food vendors will also be present.

The second concert, and final performance of the Levitt Amp summer concert series, will take place at Kopernik Park, at Eagle and Genesee streets. The ZZ Trio will be opening for EhShawnee at 6:00 p.m. and EhShawnee will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. ZZ, the face of the ZZ Trio, said that they perform a mix of pop, soul and Motown funk.

"Bring a chair and just camp out and check out the bands because it's so much fun," said ZZ. "It's not too late to drag your friends, family, parents. Tell them to come down and it's going to be beautiful."