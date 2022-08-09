ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Salsa artist EhShawnee to perform in Utica: What you need to know

By Brandon Whiting, Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjM8I_0hA7J7Q700

Touching down in Utica at 2:45 a.m. Monday, Dominican-American salsa artist EhShawnee looked out the window at the city of Utica.

"I was like 'Wow, it's beautiful,'" she said. "It reminds me of Providence, the city that I come from. It's very small, but we have a lot of diversity and a lot of culture there."

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association has teamed up with Levitt AMP Utica to bring award-winning artist EhShawnee to Utica for two days of Latin American music and celebration Sunday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Aug. 29.

The first concert will be held at the MVLA's 16th Annual Latino American Festival. Both concerts will have free admission and will close out Levitt AMP's summer concert series for the year.

Born in the Dominican Republic, EhShawnee moved to Providence, Rhode Island at a young age and has spent her musical career touring the Dominican Republic and United States. She is especially popular in the Dominican Republic, where she has released multiple top 10 singles and was named "Best New Act" by the Premio Conga de la Salsa in 2019. She was also just named "Best International Artist" by the Premio Conga this year.

EhShawnee said she is "very happy, very excited to share new things with my people here in Utica."

EhShawnee will be performing alongside a 12-person salsa band. While her music is primarily salsa, she says that it frequently fuses elements of styles from other Latin American countries as well as Arabic music.

"We saw her perform last summer and we came back and said, 'We absolutely have to bring her here,'" said Michelle Truett, Levitt AMP Utica's coordinator. "There were so many instruments I can't even tell you. They provide this layered sound that's impossible not to dance to."

The MVLA's 16th Annual Latino American Festival will run from noon to 7 p.m., Sunday Aug. 28 at Hanna Park, 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will kick off with a Latino Cultural Fashion Show, as well as a parade that will feature children representing the cultural diversity in the Mohawk Valley.

Other activities will include the annual dominoes tournament and Zumba. Several kids' activities such as hula hooping, relay racing, Double Dutch, water balloons and face painting will also be available. EhShawnee will be performing alongside her band and there will be performances by Latin singer H-Melody and DJ Richy. Food vendors will also be present.

The second concert, and final performance of the Levitt Amp summer concert series, will take place at Kopernik Park, at Eagle and Genesee streets. The ZZ Trio will be opening for EhShawnee at 6:00 p.m. and EhShawnee will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. ZZ, the face of the ZZ Trio, said that they perform a mix of pop, soul and Motown funk.

"Bring a chair and just camp out and check out the bands because it's so much fun," said ZZ. "It's not too late to drag your friends, family, parents. Tell them to come down and it's going to be beautiful."

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Entertainment
City
Utica, NY
State
Rhode Island State
WIBX 950

Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#La Salsa#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Parade#American Music#Dominican#Levitt Amp Utica#Latin American#Mvla#Arabic
localsyr.com

Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Utica announces $1M Bagg’s Square parking expansion

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to increase parking capacity in downtown Utica, on Monday, August 8th, Mayor Palmieri announced that he’s investing over $1 million in DASNY money to accommodate business growth. DASNY stands for Dormitory Authority of the State of New York which provides financial...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica car dealership donates $5K to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

UTICA, N.Y. – LeadCar Buick GMC in Utica donated $5,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help them provide services to first responders, veterans and their families. One of the Tunnel to Towers programs provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders. Each year the organization holds...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

178
Followers
207
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy