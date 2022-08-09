ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River to build new dog park for canines to play

By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDW5U_0hA7J0F200

TOMS RIVER -- The township will soon have a new space for dogs to run and play.

Silverton Park will be home of Toms River's first township-built dog park, to be built by Cookstown-based Vulcan Construction for $240,235. The park will be surrounded with vinyl fencing from 4 to 10-feet high and will include a pet waste station and a walking path.

There will also be benches where pet parents can keep an eye on their canine companions. More parking spaces for those with disabilities will be added near the dog park.

Recycling and waste bins and new landscaping will be installed. Township Engineer Robert J. Chankalian said construction of the park will take a maximum of 60 days to complete once all contracts have been signed. That includes clearing the property to prepare for the dog park.

Little League:Toms River East seeks to build on rich tradition

New restaurant:Salad House expands at Jersey Shore with first Ocean County restaurant

The dog park will be located in the rear of the Silverton Park property, township officials have said. Silverton Park is located on Maine Street. Vulcan Construction is the same company the township used to repair damaged beaches in Ortley Beach this spring.

Township Administrator Lou Amoruso said all dogs that use the park will have to be licensed, as required by township code.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 38 years. A finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize in public service, she's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Lifestyle
Toms River, NJ
Government
Toms River, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jersey Shore Online

Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park

TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Barn Hosts Activities For Seniors

MANCHESTER – A combined effort between Community Medical Center, Ocean County and a local business, The Barn is providing food and fun for area seniors. Located on Route 70 West in the Whiting section of the township, The Barn is a 6,000-square-foot facility that is a combination supermarket-style food pantry, market with items for sale, and a restaurant.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#River East#Vulcan Construction
thesandpaper.net

Shell Shuck: ‘Happy as a Clam on LBI’

Anyone who has had the pleasure of living in (or visiting) Long Beach Island and the surrounding area has likely learned the importance of the “ReClam the Bay” campaign (visit reclamthebay.org). There are more than 28 giant clams on display along our local coastline. The latest, in Harvey...
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lacey Hatches Chicken Ordinance

LACEY – Problems most fowl were discussed at a recent Township Committee meeting where an ordinance regarding chickens was hatched. “For the past several meetings we’ve had some residents come in regarding chickens but especially roosters and I spoke with Greg Myhre – the mayor of Stafford Township – and he mentioned their ordinance and I got a sample of it,” Township Clerk/Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said during the meeting.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ

Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Pets
centraljersey.com

Holmdel residents warned to lock vehicles, garages in wake of thefts

HOLMDEL — The deputy mayor of Holmdel is advising residents to lock their vehicles and their homes in the wake of several recent incidents involving vehicle theft. During the Aug. 9 meeting of the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana reported there have been five vehicle thefts in recent weeks and 16 attempted vehicle thefts in the same time frame.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents Will Be Able To Recycle Clothing

BRICK – Do you have a pile of clothes that you no longer wear or need? Well now is the time to clean out your closet!. Mayor John G. Ducey has announced the Township’s partnership with Helpsy providing a free and easy home pickup for locals to recycle their clothes.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
TRENTON, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy