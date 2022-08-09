Somersworth father of 5 hurt in motorcycle crash in coma. Mom says 'so many have sent love'

ROCHESTER — A man involved in a motorcycle accident on July 29 is still in critical condition and fighting for his life.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the ever-increasing medical bills piling up for Josh Aube.

Aube, 37, a Rochester native now living in Somersworth, remains in a medically induced coma Monday as his family waits and hopes for his recovery, according to his mother.

On Friday, July 29, just before 3:30 p.m., Rochester police, fire and Frisbie EMS responded to the area of Old Dover and Tebbetts roads for a report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.

The area was shut down and traffic re-routed for three hours while Rochester police and the Strafford County Regional Technical Accident Reconstruction Team were investigating the accident. The accident investigation remains active.

"After the accident, he was on his way to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, but the paramedics felt his injuries were too severe, so they took him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital," said Kathy Aube, Josh's mother. "They made the decision to put him in a medically induced coma."

Aube, a single dad, has five children. His mom said the two youngest do not know the extent of his injuries.

"The two youngest, Wyatt, 4, and Sawyer, 5, have a different mother," Kathy Aube said. "Their mom told them daddy has booboos on his bones and that he lost his voice. That's why they cannot talk with him right now."

The three oldest children, Josh Jr., 14, Taylor, 15, and Michael, 18, are helping to keep information about their dad from the children, according to Kathy Aube.

Aube has lost his left kidney and his spleen, she said, addin he has a broken shoulder, arm and femur. Both lungs were punctured and he has broken ribs on the left and right side of his body. He is on a ventilator and has been given a paralytic medication to keep him immobilized from the neck down.

On Monday, Kathy Aube said they plan to begin weaning Josh off the paralytic medication to start gradually bringing him out the coma to see if he will start to breathe on his own.

"If the initial reaction is good, they will start reducing some of the other medications he is on," she said. "He did not have a head injury and the doctors say that is a godsend."

Josh's dad Richard said the family has "really been through it, nothing they ever expected to deal with."

"It is not something I ever want to go through again," said Kathy Aube. "The message I would send is for people to watch out for motorcycles. Drivers do not see them. This is Josh's second accident, the first nothing like this one. As a mom, part of me hopes he never rides again, and part of me knows it's like getting back on a horse after a fall. He is an adult and I know it will be his decision."

The Aube family sends its thanks and love to all who have reached out to them.

"So many people have sent love, have shown they cared," she said. "We want everyone to know we appreciate it, even if we can't get back to them right now."

Anyone interested in helping the Aube family can visit the GoFundMe site at gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-joshua-aube-medical-bills.