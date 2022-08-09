ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Messenger

Young artists transform Cheshire fire hall wall into mural with 'serious wow factor'

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eY1Sc_0hA7If7F00

CANANDAIGUA — At first, the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department wall was white space, a blank canvas if you will.

Then, when 9-year-old Hunter Owens and 90 members of the Canandaigua Mural Club got to work over the course of three weeks, it changed — in a big way.

“Week by week, it became this,” said Hunter, who is going into the fourth grade in September.

Their colorful mural depicts Cheshire fire trucks and firefighters, the fire department’s seal, scenes of water, land and trees, and a map of the Canandaigua hamlet.

Young artists and their parents gathered in the department’s Station No. 2 fire hall on Routes 5 and 20 in Canandaigua to see the finished work.

It was hidden behind a fire truck, but not for long.

Exhorting the students to be as loud as they could so fire departments in East Bloomfield, Naples, Geneva and others would hear them, Rick Roxin, president of the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, had the artists give a fire truck driver the signal.

One, two, three...

They shouted, "Move that truck!”

Fire hall mural's creation 'very inspiring to all of us'

The unveiling was the culmination of summer camp for the Canandaigua Mural Club.

Art teacher Heather Gustafson, who is the club’s adviser along with fellow art teacher Courtney Austin, said the students spent lots of time piecing everything together and coming up with a finalized mural. The campers were in grades 3-5, some middle school students helped mentor them as they worked.

“It’s beautiful,” Gustafson said. “My favorite part about the whole thing is seeing all the kids so excited to show all their friends and family what pieces and parts they took part of.”

Students, with the help of teachers, spent about three weeks creating the mural, which is on a wall in the fire truck bay area. The artists greeted firefighters with smiles and laughter while they created, which was "very inspiring to all of us,” Roxin said.

And on at least six or seven occasions, the artists had to make way for first responders as they responded to calls from this active fire hall.

“Those kids got out of the way like pros,” Roxin said.

Roxin said he was blown away to see the finished mural, even though he kind of knew what it would be like after seeing the initial sketches.

“When they tightened up the lines and the colors got more vibrant, there was a serious wow factor,” Roxin said.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders

PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wickham farms sunflower festival and corn maze returns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday marks the start of the 6th annual “Sunflower Spectacular” at Wickham Farms, a festival that includes tours of the farm’s 10-acre sunflower field and a corn maze. This year, the festival in Penfield also celebrates the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp, which...
PENFIELD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Fire Trucks#Canandaigua#The Fire Department
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Dogs rescued with porcupine quills making some progress

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Animal rescues around the region are overwhelmed and at capacity. Tanya Semchenko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA, which is a foster-based organization says they have a waitlist. This week the organization worked with New York State Police to rescue two yellow labs...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Greece unveils new fitness court

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigation on Linnet Street and Lexington Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is an active police investigation on Thursday morning on Rochester’s northwest side, at Linnet Street and Lexington Avenue. We don’t have a lot of information just yet but we’ve seen K9 dogs in the area helping with this search and RPD cruisers lining the street.
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

565
Followers
302
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canandaigua, NY from MPNnow.com.

 http://mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy