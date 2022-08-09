Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Mundy House open for guided tours
DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Quilts of Valor presented to six North Iredell American Legion members
On Tuesday, Sharon Bormann and members Cathie Solomon, Jean Cable, and Sandy Palmer of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville, a chapter of The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation, came to the North Iredell American Legion Post 113 to present Quilts of Valor to six post members. The Quilts...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Calling all young entrepreneurs: Third annual Kids Biz Expo set for Aug. 26
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce has planned its third annual Kids Biz Expo for 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The expo will be held at the Broad Street Methodist Church park at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, which is next to the Piedmont Healthcare Friday After 5 Concert scheduled on the same day. Set-up will be at 4 p.m. that day.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police Citizens Academy applications being accepted
The Statesville Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy. The academy will meet once a week for eight consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 15. It offers residents a better understanding of police services and functions. Classes will be conducted by Statesville police staff members and will include...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
neusenews.com
UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses
UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Applicants being accepted for Leadership Statesville class
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Statesville program. Leadership Statesville is a nine-month program whose mission is to cultivate and connect the leadership community in Statesville and Iredell County by:. Providing hands-on leader development, education, and local connections to optimize participants’ impact in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Catawba County woman says her father's grave flowers are being stolen
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County woman is searching for answers after saying the flowers she places on her father's grave site are being taken. Kim Bolick said the flowers she places on her father's grave are getting stolen. Bolick says this has been going on for the...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
explorecaldwell.com
Theater, Lenoir, NC
See a show and immerse yourself in the local culture. For centuries, the local theater has been a gathering place for people and a place for entertainment and cultural innovation. There is a theater nearly everywhere you go, since people enjoy seeing a show and immersing themselves in an engaging story.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
