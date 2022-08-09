ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Mundy House open for guided tours

DENVER – Ever drive by a stately old house and wonder what it looks like inside? The historic Mundy House is in plain view on North Highway 16 in Denver is open for guided tours courtesy of the Eastern Lincoln Historical Society on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon through Sept. 10 led by the Mundy House Tour Guides.
DENVER, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Quilts of Valor presented to six North Iredell American Legion members

On Tuesday, Sharon Bormann and members Cathie Solomon, Jean Cable, and Sandy Palmer of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville, a chapter of The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation, came to the North Iredell American Legion Post 113 to present Quilts of Valor to six post members. The Quilts...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2

In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
Statesville Record & Landmark

Calling all young entrepreneurs: Third annual Kids Biz Expo set for Aug. 26

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce has planned its third annual Kids Biz Expo for 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The expo will be held at the Broad Street Methodist Church park at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, which is next to the Piedmont Healthcare Friday After 5 Concert scheduled on the same day. Set-up will be at 4 p.m. that day.
STATESVILLE, NC
Mooresville, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Mooresville, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Police Citizens Academy applications being accepted

The Statesville Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy. The academy will meet once a week for eight consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 15. It offers residents a better understanding of police services and functions. Classes will be conducted by Statesville police staff members and will include...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'

The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses

UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
LENOIR, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Applicants being accepted for Leadership Statesville class

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Statesville program. Leadership Statesville is a nine-month program whose mission is to cultivate and connect the leadership community in Statesville and Iredell County by:. Providing hands-on leader development, education, and local connections to optimize participants’ impact in...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
CHARLOTTE, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Theater, Lenoir, NC

See a show and immerse yourself in the local culture. For centuries, the local theater has been a gathering place for people and a place for entertainment and cultural innovation. There is a theater nearly everywhere you go, since people enjoy seeing a show and immersing themselves in an engaging story.
LENOIR, NC
WSOC Charlotte

First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

