Glynn County, GA

Glynn County Schools asking for ‘patience and flexibility’ during bus driver shortage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Glynn County Schools is facing a school bus driver shortage

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — As students return to school throughout our area, Glynn County Schools is advising parents that there will be significant delays with bus pickups and drop-offs on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post by Glynn County Schools, the reason for the transportation disruption is because of a bus driver shortage.

Glynn County Schools is asking families and students to remain patient and flexible. They are asking parents to consider alternative transportation, if possible.

Officials are asking that students arrive at designated bus stops at least 10 minutes prior to departure.

Parents should also sign up for the Edulog Parent Portal. This will provide live updates of a student’s bus and if it might be running early or late.

The app can be loaded on both iOS and Android devices.

Glynn County Schools stresses that they understand the frustration student and parents will have due to the impact of the bus delays.

