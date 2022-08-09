Read full article on original website
Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K In Items From Selden Home Depot
Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $1,980 in merchandise from a Long Island store. The men stole items from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
News 12
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Person He Knew In Danbury, Police Say
Police are currently investigating the multiple stabbing of a 57-year-old Fairfield County man who was found at a city shopping plaza. The incident took place in Danbury around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mill Ridge Plaza. According to Danbury Police Det. Capt. Mark Williams, what led up...
longisland.com
Police Car Struck on Long Island Expressway While Officer Inside
The Public Information Office reports the details of a Vehicular Accident that. occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:55 pm in New Hyde Park. According to police, a Highway Patrol Officer was investigating an eastbound. vehicular accident in the vicinity of Exit 36. While seated in has patrol car...
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Man accused of throwing dog out car window in Stamford makes first court appearance
Jeremy Cepeda’s hearing Thursday lasted less than a minute, in part because the state asked for more time to investigate before making an offer.
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle, car collision in Brooklyn
A man is fighting for his life after colliding with a parked car in East Flatbush, police say.
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Police: Body of man found fully engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A man died after police say he was discovered laying down in the woods fully engulfed in flames.
