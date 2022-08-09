ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

Centereach, NY
Centereach, NY
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store

Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
ISLANDIA, NY
#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime
Police Car Struck on Long Island Expressway While Officer Inside

The Public Information Office reports the details of a Vehicular Accident that. occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:55 pm in New Hyde Park. According to police, a Highway Patrol Officer was investigating an eastbound. vehicular accident in the vicinity of Exit 36. While seated in has patrol car...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

