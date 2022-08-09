Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.

