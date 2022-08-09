ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Aquarius Gem
3d ago

that being said that speaks volume!!! start paying fair and maybe they will have workers!! stop under paying employees when the company gross over $6000 a day!!!

WRAL News

Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront

Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
WRAL News

New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens

A new app launched Friday to help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance announced the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log the calls they've...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
WRAL News

2 people injured in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that left 2 people injured outside. Just after 2:00 p.m., Durham police said it responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Officers said they located two adult males who had been shot...
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

