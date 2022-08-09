Read full article on original website
How to watch TarkovTV Live – see what’s being added to ‘Tarkov’
Battlestate Games has announced that it will be livestreaming a new episode of TarkovTV Live to give fans a look at what’s being added to Escape From Tarkov next – here’s how to watch it. TarkovTV Live is scheduled to begin today (August 11) at 5PM BST...
‘Fortnite’ finally confirms ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover for next week
Epic Games has confirmed that a Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover is coming to the game and provided a date for its release. Announced earlier today (August 11), the official Fortnite Twitter account used an image of the iconic Dragon Shenron with the message “Speak. Name your wish,” in reference to the titular Dragon Balls.
‘Arcade Paradise’ review: A neon-dripped nostalgia trip
I spent the best summers of my formative youth in and out of beachside arcades. But as I explored their many treasures, it was always some forgotten cabinet stuffed into a backroom that caught my attention. It would be missing lights, its buttons unresponsive, and the plastic detailing faded through use. I’d wonder how long it had sat in that very spot until it fell into disrepair. Arcade Paradise, a new retro arcade management sim from Nosebleed Interactive, explores this concept of humble beginnings.
Xbox has announced its games line-up for Gamescom 2022
Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2022, including its game line-up. Xbox will have five first-party titles available to play at its booth this year: Age Of Empires 4, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Sim, Pentiment, and Sea Of Thieves. There will also be nine third-party titles available at the booth, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Inkulinati, Last Case of Benedict Fox, Lies Of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet Of Lana, and You Suck At Parking.
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Girls’ Generation explain why only Sooyoung and Tiffany have writing credits on comeback album ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have explained why only two of the group’s eight members, namely Sooyoung and Tiffany, have songwriting credits on their new comeback album, ‘Forever 1’. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taeyeon revealed that the group’s members were involved in producing tracks for the...
How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show
No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
‘Escape From Tarkov’ director says fighting cheaters is “prioritised”
Escape From Tarkov game director Nikita Buyanov has commented on recent criticism surrounding the shooter’s issue with cheaters, claiming that fighting cheaters is “one of the most prioritised tasks” at Battlestate Games. During an episode of TarkovTV Live that broadcast yesterday (August 11), Buyanov addressed concerns that...
Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’
Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
Netflix unveils teaser for new Korean crime thriller series ‘Narco-Saints’
Netflix has shared the first teaser for its upcoming original Korean thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an unassuming entrepreneur who visits Suriname for business but ends up framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the South American country.
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ unveils its own version of Shoothouse map
Infinity Ward has revealed more details of a new map that’s coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 via a TikTok. According to the clip, the new map is called Farm 18 and was inspired by Modern Warfare‘s Shoothouse map. Geoff Smith, the director of multiplayer map...
MONSTA X’s I.M says he left agency Starship Entertainment because he “needed a new challenge with different meaning”
MONSTA X member I.M has addressed fans in a handwritten letter shedding light on his departure from the group’s agency Starship Entertainment. On Monday (8 August), the label confirmed that all members but I.M had renewed their contracts with company through an announcement on MONSTA X’s official fan cafe site.
Listen to Enter Shikari’s new single ‘The Void Stares Back’ featuring Wargasm
Enter Shikari have shared a new single featuring Wargasm – listen to ‘The Void Stares Back’ below. The collaborative track is said to signal “a new beginning” for Enter Shikari, whose sixth and latest album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ came out in April 2020.
Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
‘Rick and Morty’: Watch the action-packed new trailer for season six
A new extended trailer for Rick and Morty season six has been released – you can watch it below. The animated sci-fi sitcom is due to return to Adult Swim on September 4, as confirmed last month. A 30-second promo for the upcoming run of episodes landed last Saturday (August 6).
Humble Bundle offers ‘Resident Evil’ collection to raise money for Ukraine
Humble Bundle has teamed up with Capcom to offer a Resident Evil anthology for charity, which will raise money for Direct Relief’s relief efforts for the people of Ukraine. The expansive collection is available on the Humble Bundle website and includes:. The HD remastered version of the original Resident...
‘Destiny 2’ buffs several “under-utilised” weapons in latest update
Bungie has confirmed that several “under-utilised” weapons have been buffed in the latest update for Destiny 2. Announcing the upgrades in the latest This Week At Bungie newsletter, an associate designer on the Sandbox team explained that “we moved a good bit of the balance changes from Season 18 forward to the mid-Season patch of Season 17, so this will be a bit lighter of a weapons-Sandbox TWAB than usual. That being said, there are still some changes we’re really excited about.”
‘Carter’ director explains Netflix film’s opening scene, a 20-minute fight shot in one take
Carter director and writer Jung Byung-gil has shared how the format of a streaming release on Netflix influenced the movie’s striking opening scene. The film, which premiered on August 5, begins with a 20-minute-long action sequence – shot in a single take – where the titular Agent Carter (Joo Won) gets into a bloody fistfight while nearly nude in the middle of a public bathhouse.
Wet Leg on hearing Harry Styles’ “beautiful” cover of ‘Wet Dream’: “It felt like we were in a parallel universe”
Wet Leg have spoken about the “really cool” experience of seeing Harry Styles cover their single ‘Wet Dream’. The pop star recorded a live version of the song in May as part of a special Live Lounge session on BBC Radio 1. It came after Wet Leg – aka Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – were announced as the support act for Styles’ 2023 Australian/New Zealand tour.
