Florida State

These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

 3 days ago
Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at The Rosen Shingle Creek on Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando. [ JOE RAEDLE | Getty Images North America ]

Compare and contrast

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6

The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.

William P. Sacco, St. Petersburg

Thanks for sharing Charen

Countering nativism: Here’s what an ‘America First’ immigration policy would do for the U.S. | Column, Aug. 8

Thank you for including this informative column on immigration by Mona Charon rather that publishing another ridiculous, irrelevant column by the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan. And thank you for your stories focusing on politicians’ subversion of democracy — for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ousting of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and the DeSantis-led laws that limit free speech, encourage book banning, etc.

Jana Klingbeil, Zephyrhills

A job for the new election cops

This Florida utility’s secret cash helped GOP win Gainesville state Senate seat | Aug. 8

The revelation in this article — that “Florida Power & Light used a shadowy nonprofit group to secretly bankroll a spoiler candidate” to help make sure the GOP held onto a contested state Senate seat — should be red meat for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new 15-person Office of Election Crimes and Security. Sadly, I fear that he has no appetite for serving the residents of Florida. Instead, he continues to feast on the lies and deception of Republican politics. How much clearer must a violation such as this appear to be? We need to bring in the feds to do the job that our elected state officials won’t do.

Don Alexander, Clearwater

Marti Montgomery
2d ago

DESANTIS OVERSTEPPED HIS AUTHORITY FOR NO CAUSE! WORST GOVERNOR EVER! Vote Blue🧊🟦🧢🔹🎽🐬🚙🦋🫐🔵🙏🌊💎🔷🥏💙🥣🐳 DOWN BALLOT! SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY!

Steve LaRocque
3d ago

Wow, this isn’t a bias article. Funny how they focus on the abortion law but fail to highlight the other laws he refused to enforce. Even the articles title shows bias. The writer gets to determine what is correct? What an amazing group of people the media is, they get to be the final arbiters of what is right and wrong. If this was a paper, it would be good for lining a bird cage and that is about it.

Dave Smith
3d ago

y'all are going nuts he was a prosecuting attorney who said he was not going to uphold the legal laws of the states as set down by the governor and he got fired for it

News Break
Politics
