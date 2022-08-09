Read full article on original website
GM Cleared Out 20,000 Incomplete Vehicles In The Last Month
In early July, GM revealed that it was sitting on roughly 95,000 incomplete vehicles as a result of its ‘build shy’ strategy, which has carried the automaker through the global microchip shortage. The automaker has been working hard to clear out these unfinished vehicles, which took a large bite out of its Q2 profits as they languished on vacant lots, with the automaker dwindling the backlog down to roughly 75,000 units.
Here’s How GM Will Allocate 2023 Corvette Z06 To Dealers
Buyers are hungry for the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, GM’s latest world-beating sports car. Now, GM Authority has learned the model by which GM will allocate new units of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 to dealers. According to sources close to the matter, GM will allocate new units...
These GM Electric Vehicles Would Be Eligible For Proposed Tax Credit
The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 includes extended incentives for the purchase and production of new electric vehicles. That likely includes a range of new GM EVs, as detailed right here. Before we launch into this, it’s worth noting that the list of GM vehicles...
GM Financial Ranks Last In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study
GM Financial has ranked last in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study with regard to the Captive Mass Market segment and Lease segment. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures automotive dealer satisfaction in six specific segments, including captive luxury-prime, captive mass market-prime, non-captive national-prime, non-captive regional-prime, non-captive sub-prime, and lease. The latest 2022 study was based on responses collected from 3,578 automotive dealer financial professionals, and was fielded between April and May of 2022.
GM Pauses Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production After Possible Homicide At Plant
GM has temporarily paused production of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV at its Orion plant in Michigan after an altercation between two co-workers at the facility led to the death of a 48-year-old man. According to The Detroit Free Press, police were called to GM’s Orion Assembly plant...
Large SUV Blind Zones Raising Child Safety Concerns Once Again: Video
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has expressed concern over vehicle blind spots after an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. aired a segment demonstrating how the blind spots on certain large SUV and truck models can put pedestrians at risk, particularly small children. Washington-based NBC affiliate NBC4 aired a segment...
GM Racketeering Suit Against FCA Rejected By Appeals Court
A U.S. court of appeals has upheld a judge’s decision to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by General Motors against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), however GM still plans to pursue legal action against its rival separate from racketeering laws. GM sued FCA in late 2019, accusing the automaker of...
GM Files To Trademark Cadillac Celestiq Design Themes
GM has filed to trademark four separate trademarks for the Cadillac Celestiq that are expected to be used for the upcoming battery-electric luxury sedan’s various available design themes. GM Authority located GM trademark filings for Cadillac Celestiq Aurora, as well as Celestiq Magnetic, Celestiq Mist and Celestiq Aura. All...
More Than 60 Percent Of GM Vehicles Sold In Mexico Are Built In China
Considering Mexico is a free trade partner with the United States and Canada, one would be forgiven for believing that the GM vehicle lineup there is largely the same as it is up north. That’s not the case, however, as the majority of GM products sold in Mexico are global market nameplates that are built in China.
Chevy Colorado Sales Move Up To Second Place In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Colorado sales increased in the United States, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, while decreasing in Colombia, during the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, 674 units of the (international-market) midsize pickup truck were sold in Chile. Chevrolet Colorado Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet...
Unifor Unveils Recommendations To Boost The Canadian Auto Sector
Canadian labor union Unifor has outlined 29 separate recommendations that it says will help reinvigorate the Canadian automotive industry, create new unionized jobs and advance equity and inclusion throughout the country’s auto workplaces and related communities. The union, which represents hourly workers at GM facilities in Canada, outlined the...
SAIC-GM-Wuling Exceeds 1 Million Electric Vehicles Sold
SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), the second joint venture of General Motors in China that manages the Wuling and Baojun brands, announced that it has just surpassed the milestone of one million electric vehicles sold in the Asian country. The automaker officially surpassed one million electric vehicles sold on Monday, August 8th, holding...
Production Of All-New Wuling Air EV Started In Indonesia
Two months after the global debut of the all-new Wuling Air EV in Indonesia, SAIC-GM-Wuling announced that it has just started production of the new zero-emission Wuling minicar at its manufacturing complex in Indonesia. General Motors’ second joint venture in China began series production of the all-new Wuling Air EV...
Cadillac Escalade Most Considered Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Study Says
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was the number-one most-considered luxury model considered by new vehicle shoppers during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per the recent Quarterly Brand Consideration study from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. As in the past, the Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive Quarterly Brand Consideration...
2012 Buick LaCrosse Among Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans, Says Consumer Reports
When most people think of cars that are pleasurable to hop behind the wheel of, the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is probably not at the top of their list. The LaCrosse appears to be a bit more enticing than some may realize, though, as it has been dubbed one of the most satisfying used vehicles to own by the editorial team over at Consumer Reports.
1934 Chevy Roadster Named Goodguys 2022 Street Rod Of The Year: Video
A unique 1934 Chevy Roadster has won the Goodguys 2022 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year award, an annual award handed to the most impressive custom hot rod that was presented at one of the American car show organizer’s various events. Goodguys held its annual awards at the...
2023 GMC Canyon To Start At Around $40,000
General Motors has unveiled the 2023 GMC Canyon, debuting an all-new third generation that includes a completely reworked exterior, overhauled interior, a new powertrain, and a wealth of tech features. Critically, pricing for the 2023 GMC Canyon starts at around $40,000, which may seem like a significant price hike. However, it’s a little more complicated than that, as we cover in the following GM Authority price analysis.
GM To Fix Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Units For Incorrect Front Shock Absorbers
General Motors has issued a customer satisfaction program for certain examples of the 2022 model-year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD that may have been fitted with the incorrect front shock absorbers. The problem: affected vehicles may have been fitted with the incorrect shock absorbers from the factory. Only...
Cadillac CT4 Average Transaction Price Up 19 Percent In Q2 2022
The average transaction price of a Cadillac CT4 rose by nearly 20 percent in Q2 2022 amid increased demand for the small luxury four-door. The average transaction price for a Cadillac CT4 in the three months from April until the end of June stood at $50,852, a 19.2 percent increase year-over-year. Sales of the Cadillac CT4 were also up during this time period, rising 13.63 percent to 2,617 units.
Legacy EV Shows Off Electric 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Convertible: Video
Most GM Authority readers are well-aware of the annual Holley LS Fest, an annual car show open to vehicles that either came with GM LS V8 engines, or had one of the automaker’s venerable Small Blocks swapped into it at some point. The well-known aftermarket company recently held a similar enthusiast gathering dubbed the Holley High Voltage Experience, a two-day summit that attracted customized EVs, as well as EV-swapped vintage vehicles like this 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
