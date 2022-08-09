Read full article on original website
WOUB
Mask mandates rolls back on Ohio University’s Athens campus as county falls to medium COVID-19 community level
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio University will now only recommend masks on the Athens campus in classrooms, labs, studios, clinical settings, other learning spaces and its Child Development Center based on its coronavirus policy and the county’s COVID-19 community level. The announcement Friday came after Thursday’s COVID-19 update...
WOUB
Athens bowling alley could become a storage facility if no one steps in to reopen it
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The shuttered Rollerbowl Lanes bowling alley in Athens could be converted into storage units, but the family that owns it is open to alternatives. The bowling alley, which has operated in Athens for decades, has not reopened since it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic.
WOUB
The 2022 Big Bend Blues Bash brought jubilation and a wide variety of genres to Pomeroy
The 2022 Big Bend Blues Bash took place in Pomeroy’s Riverside Amphitheater August 5 and 6. WOUB’s Shannon Brown covered the event, and provided the images below.
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
WOUB
WOUB Learning Lab participates in two back-to-school events in the region
ATHENS, OH – It’s that time of year again and WOUB Public Media’s Learning Lab is helping children in our area get ready to go back to school. Last week, the Learning Lab participated in two community events to provide backpacks and supplies for students in Athens County and in Barnesville, Ohio.
WOUB
Athens Community Arts and Music Festival returns after two year hiatus with a diverse line up of music, theater, and more
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival (ACAMF) returns Saturday after a two year pause due to Covid. Attending the festival is free. Festivities kick off at noon and will fill the stretch of West Union Street bookended by Congress and Court Streets. This year’s...
WOUB
157 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Athens County for Aug. 5-11
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 16,939 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 157 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Aug. 11, 2022. According to ODH data, the cases...
