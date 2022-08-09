ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
